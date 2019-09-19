SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Watch: Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Gets Sheila Jackson Lee's Goat by Mocking Her Rant During Impeachment Hearing

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published September 19, 2019 at 8:16am
Print

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas grew agitated with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Tuesday when he accused her of ranting instead of asking a question.

Jackson Lee’s initial line of inquiry in the so-called impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee focused on whether President Donald Trump asked Lewandowski to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump has denied that he directed Mueller to be fired, but he had raised concerns about the special counsel’s conflicts of interest.

Specifically, Jackson Lee wanted to know if Trump had informed Lewandowski that White House Counsel Don McGahn had already refused to fire the special counsel.

“The White House has directed me that I not disclose the substance of any conversations with the president or his advisers,” Lewandowski answered.

TRENDING: Beto Reveals the Democrats’ True Agenda

After some back-and-forth, Jackson Lee said, “You are obviously here to block any reasonable inquiry into the truth or not of this administration.”

Lewandowski responded that he would honor conversations with the president protected by executive privilege.

Jackson Lee then launched into a lengthy diatribe declaring that Trump had brought in Lewandowski to do his “dirty work.”

“We will expose the truth. The president cannot hide behind you any longer!” she said.

Do you think Democrats should end their impeachment inquiry?

“You should be here to be telling the truth, Mr. Lewandowski, because the truth will set you free and the American people.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler stepped in, announcing Jackson Lee’s questioning time had expired, but that Lewandowski could answer her question.

“I don’t believe there was a question, congressman,” Lewandowski responded.

RELATED: Watch Lewandowski Mercilessly Mock Eric 'Nuke American Gun Owners' Swalwell at Impeachment Hearing

“Yes, there was,” Jackson Lee shot back.

“Just a rant,” Lewandowski replied.

Nadler then shut down the exchange.

Lewandowski is right to be dismissive of the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry.

Taking a step back to state the obvious: Mueller was not fired. Further, he testified in July before the committee that his investigation was not curtailed or hindered.

Even if he had been fired, would that have even constituted obstruction? Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would have appointed a new special counsel, and the investigation would have continued.

Mueller’s probe found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and did not determine the president obstructed justice.

Lewandowski reminded the committee of this finding in his opening statement Tuesday.

“It’s now clear that the investigation was populated by many Trump haters who had their own agenda – to take down a duly elected president of the United States,” he said.

“As for actual collusion or conspiracy, there was none. What there has been, however, is harassment of this president from the day he won the election.”

He closed on an interesting note: “I will be as sincere in my answers as this committee is in its questions.”

The only sincerity that Jackson Lee and other committee Democrats displayed on Tuesday is that they sincerely don’t want Trump to be president.

Sorry, that is not a good enough reason to impeach him or to drag his campaign manager before Congress for the fourth time.

Jackson Lee and her friends need to let it go. The 2020 election is right around the corner.

If Trump truly is unworthy of the presidency, convince the American people; otherwise, get on with the people’s business and stop wasting taxpayers’ time and resources on a wholly partisan faux impeachment spectacle.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Watch: Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Gets Sheila Jackson Lee's Goat by Mocking Her Rant During Impeachment Hearing
Insiders Say House Democrats Are Dozens of Votes Short of Impeachment: Report
Jimmy Carter: 'It Would Be a Disaster To Have Four More Years of Trump'
Trump Poised To Have Highest Percentage of Black Vote for Any GOP Candidate Since Eisenhower
'SNL' Drops 'Impressive' New Cast Member After 'Offensive' Old Jokes Resurface
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×