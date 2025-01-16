Freshman Sen. Adam Schiff of California was apparently so exhausted from his heated exchange with Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi that he was later caught napping during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Schiff used his time questioning Bondi, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, to raise the specter that she would lack the independence to stand up to soon-to-be President Donald Trump, when necessary.

He first pressed her on whether she would be investigating former special counsel Jack Smith, who resigned Friday and dropped his two cases against Trump after the Republican won the presidency.

Bondi responded to Schiff, “Senator, I haven’t seen the file. I haven’t seen the investigation. I haven’t looked at anything. It would be irresponsible of me to make a commitment regarding anything without looking … at a file.”

Schiff asked the question two more different ways, prompting Bondi to eventually respond that what she’s heard about Smith’s conduct in the news is “horrible,” but she hasn’t looked into whether it was criminal.

WATCH: Pam Bondi completely DESTROYS Adam Schiff, a man who disgraces any government door he darkens. This is a masterclass on dealing with a pompous, slimy, show trail politician. Bravo, Pam Bondi. pic.twitter.com/8iugTaS8ko — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 15, 2025

Schiff moved on, wanting to know how the nominee would advise Trump regarding his plans to issue pardons on his first day in office to most of those who have been prosecuted for engaging in the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump told NBC News host Kristen Welker last month, “There may be some exceptions to [pardons being issued]. I have to look, if somebody was radical, crazy.”

Reuters reported last week that more than 1,580 have been prosecuted for Jan. 6 offenses, and of those, about 170 were charged with using a weapon or injuring a police officer. No guns were fired by protesters, but a few had them on the Capitol grounds or in the vicinity, according to CBS News.

Bondi told Schiff, “I will look at every case, on a case-by-case basis, and I abhor violence to police officers.”

“Will you be able to review hundreds of cases on day one?” the senator queried.

“I will look at every file that I am asked to look at,” Bondi began to answer, but Schiff cut her off, “Of course you won’t.”

Bondi noted she will have staff to assist her in the effort, presumably flagging cases that need her closer review.

“You said, ‘Of course you won’t.’ Listen, I’m not going to mislead this body, nor you. You were censured by Congress for comments just like this, that are so reckless,” she asserted.

Pam Bondi just stood up to Adam Schiff when he tried to ask her misleading questions about pardoning J6 protestors. Her response left him stunned: “You were censured by Congress Senator for comments just like this.” pic.twitter.com/ZucbD0wHTs — Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 15, 2025

The GOP-controlled House voted to censure Schiff in July 2023 for statements he made during Trump’s first term, alleging he had evidence that the 45th president’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 race. Schiff was serving as the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee at the time, meaning he would have had access to more information than available to the general public.

Schiff closed his first round of questioning Bondi by calling on her to commit that none of the evidence from the House Jan. 6 investigation will be destroyed while she is attorney general.

In December 2022, the highly partisan Jan. 6 committee — which was commissioned by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and on which Schiff served — turned over its work to the DOJ before the Republicans took back control of the House the following month.

“Senator, I will follow the law,” Bondi said regarding the materials.

“Why do you have difficulty answering that question?” Schiff shot back.

“I can’t believe you’re asking such a question,” Bondi replied.

Apparently, the nominee’s spirited responses wore Schiff out, because he was later caught napping during the hearing when, ironically, Bondi was making a point about the danger of sleeper cells in the U.S.

Note how @PamBondi calls out Sleeper Cells in America, particularly In the hearing room. @SenAdamSchiff pic.twitter.com/J2o4hXbOrd — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) January 15, 2025

After waking up from his nap, Schiff, in his second round of questioning, counseled Bondi to speak with outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray about how to deal with Trump.

I’m sure she’ll jump right on that advice of conferring with the FBI director who OK’d the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Schiff would have done better just to stay asleep.

