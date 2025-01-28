Watch: The Exquisite Look on Melania's Face as Trump Says Fauci's Safety Is Fauci's Problem, Not Taxpayers'

Many Americans have already made up their minds about Anthony Fauci, the diabolical public face of the 2020-21 COVID scare.

The first week of President Donald Trump’s second administration, however, has revealed something new about someone equally familiar to Americans. Needless to say, that “someone” has a much more appealing face than the repellent Fauci.

Speaking to reporters in North Carolina on Friday, Trump explained that his decision to remove Fauci’s taxpayer-funded security stemmed from the fact that the evil doctor has made enough money to afford his own private security — a statement that prompted a brief, beautiful, and apparently knowing smile from the quiet avenger sitting to the president’s right: first lady Melania Trump.

The exchange began when a reporter asked the president if he would feel guilty should anything bad happen to Fauci or others whose taxpayer-funded security the president ordered terminated during his first week in office, to which the president calmly and confidently replied in the negative.

“You know, they all made a lot of money. They could hire their own security, too,” the president said of Fauci and the others.

“All the people you’re talking about,” the president added, “they can go out — I can give them some good numbers of very good security people. They could hire their own security. They all made a lot of money. Fauci made a lot of money.”

The first lady flashed her smile when her husband said, “They all made a lot of money.”

Readers may view the president’s comments and the first lady’s reaction in the clip below, posted to the social media platform X. Note that Melania Trump did not appear to have made eye contact with someone else in attendance. Indeed, she looked as if she had her eyes fixed on her husband before smiling in response to his words.

The look on ⁦@MELANIATRUMP⁩’s face when Trump said “Fauci can hire his own security.” Hilarious pic.twitter.com/6ni0RtFhww — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 26, 2025

Americans, of course, have had nearly five years to form opinions about Fauci.

Thus, if you remember the COVID era as a totalitarian nightmare, then you probably view Fauci as its chief villain. A natural liar and tyrant, the doctor has always struck me as one of history’s most evil actors. Outgoing President Joe Biden gave Fauci a preemptive pardon for a reason.

In fact, Fauci’s unfortunate ascent and nefarious influence calls to mind President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1961 Farewell Address.

Early in the Cold War, Eisenhower warned against “unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.” Those words — “military-industrial complex” — emerged as probably the most famous and oft-repeated phrase in the entire address.

Moments later, however, Eisenhower delivered an equally important message when he warned “that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

Fauci, with galactic hubris, once told Congress that he personally represents “science.” In truth, however, he represents Eisenhower’s dangerous “scientific-technological elite.”

Meanwhile, Melania Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., for her second go-round as first lady with a very different aura. In both dress and countenance, she has given the appearance of someone the establishment does not want to cross.

Whereas the evil Fauci should have reminded Americans of Eisenhower’s Farewell Address, the first lady calls to mind the legendary Christian author C.S. Lewis.

In 1952’s “Mere Christianity,” Lewis penned a description of protective wives and mothers that now fits Melania to a tee.

“If your dog has bitten the child next door, or if your child has hurt the dog next door, which would you sooner have to deal with, the master of that house or the mistress?” Lewis wrote.

In other words, agents of the Fauci-loving establishment went after Melania Trump’s family. They tried to destroy the master of the house, as well as others close to him. In so doing, they showed that they feared the master of the house above all.

But now they will learn that they have to deal with the mistress.

