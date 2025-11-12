Watch: Famous Black Lesbian Singer Storms Out of Dem Event After Learning How Little They Care That She Was Assaulted in Bathroom by a Trans Person

By now, most conservatives undoubtedly understand that identity politics, aka wokeness, amounts to cultural Marxism.

And every Marxist revolution in history has devoured its own.

During a recent question-and-answer session featuring Democratic state Sen. Scott Weiner of California, black lesbian singer-songwriter Tish Hyman began learning that brutal lesson firsthand when, after playing the identity-politics card herself, she realized that the Marxist Democrats in attendance had already advanced the revolution to a point at which her concerns no longer mattered.

Ten or 15 years ago, perhaps, Hyman possessed all the intersectional qualities of the Marxists’ ideal victim/useful idiot. But no longer.

Today, Marxist Democrats worship transgender ideology with the same quasi-religious fervor that Chinese Communists once worshiped Mao Zedong.

Hyman’s journey to disillusionment and eventual excommunication from the woke cult began last week when, according to the New York Post, she confronted a man posing as a woman who insisted on using the women’s locker room at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles. A video of the confrontation went viral on social media.

During the recent Q&A session, Hyman mentioned the incident and then very respectfully asked Weiner what he would say to women seeking protection from men in women’s spaces.

“Yeah, so we want, I mean, everyone to be safe,” Weiner replied in a video posted to the social media platform X.

Then, however, the demon possessing Weiner’s soul made its priorities known.

“And we also know that we have trans people, both men and women, who are men and women,” he continued, “and so, trans women are women.”

To her credit, Hyman did not back down. She spent the next minute or so telling the truth about the dangers of men invading women’s spaces.

As long as she spoke in generalities, the Marxists in attendance seemed willing to let her speak. When she attacked their secular religion, however, they reacted as Marxists always have.

“We wanna know,” Hyman said of herself and her many social media followers, “are you going to protect women? Not trans women. Women.”

“WHOA!” came a reply from the audience. Clearly, Hyman had gone too far.

“Trans women are a different thing,” she continued. “Women.”

Someone from the audience repeated the catechism: “trans women are women.”

“No, they are not,” Hyman replied. “They are men.”

Boos ensued.

At that point, Hyman stood up and did what Democrats have taught her to do. She began yelling. She played the race and sexuality card. Four times she referred to herself by her identity markers: black, lesbian, woman.

But when Weiner finally got around to addressing the question again, he appeared wholly unimpressed. In fact, he behaved more like a party apparatchik who, after the event, would remember to put Hyman’s name on a government watch list.

“I think we need to protect the safety of all women,” he said, again resorting to platitudes. “And obviously, that’s incredibly important. And I also know that trans women are also brutalized in this country. So women and cisgender women are brutalized in this country. And we have to protect the safety of all women.”

“We have to protect women,” Hyman bravely responded. “We cannot be raped in the bathrooms by men that want to say they’re women. They’re not women. They’re not women.”

Hyman then stood up and continued voicing her displeasure as she made her way out of the room.

On her way out, she encountered another black woman.

“You heard me, sister?” she said. “All right. Don’t let them use our blackness and our civil rights as a reason to pass weird laws for children to transform.”

As of Wednesday morning, Hyman’s video had more than 1.7 million views on X.

Had a chance to have a conversation with Senator Weiner. It was an honest one. I am hopeful that this is the first of many conversations we will have regarding women’s safety . Senator Weiner said he likes working with fresh young people and that he is open to ideas. And… pic.twitter.com/qEWcuh6DXJ — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 11, 2025

Conservatives, of course, will want to stand up and cheer Hyman for telling the truth about transgender madness.

We should, however, keep in mind this sobering thought: She left the event alone. No one else stood up and walked out with her. Weiner and his supporters remain committed to using the transgender lie as the tip of the Marxist revolutionary spear.

In short, Hyman learned the hard way that, despite all her woke identity markers, Marxist Democrats no longer find her useful.

