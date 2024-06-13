Nathan Wade — prosecutor, former lover of Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, and unlikely wrench in the gears of the lawfare campaign against presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump — has a poor grasp of discretion, as we now well know.

To that, we can add that he has a poor grasp of the significant body of constitutional scholarship, which states that a sitting president can’t just be dragged into a court of law.

This revelation came as part of Wade’s interview on CNN Wednesday with Kaitlan Collins, which focused — as you might expect — on his amorous dalliance with the Fulton County DA trying to nail Trump and his associates on RICO charges based on their attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

That effort wasn’t exactly going stellar before the evidence of their relationship came to light. Without going through a full rehash of l’affaire Willis/Wade — which did indeed provide some much needed levity to an otherwise dreary, underwhelming set of proceedings — Wade was forced off the case, and Willis was given a strong rebuke but allowed to continue as lead prosecutor. Trump’s lawyers are appealing that decision, which has pushed the start of the case off indefinitely.

However, you can’t fill a full interview with the legal consequences of intraoffice hanky-panky, so Collins asked about what would happen if the case was pushed off past the election and Trump were to win.

“If Trump wins the election, and the district attorney, next spring, when this — when this does go before the Court of Appeals is not disqualified from that, is it constitutional, for a district attorney, to put a sitting president on trial, and if he’s convicted, and jailed, potentially?” Collins asked, according to a CNN transcript.

“So, let’s look at the question in reverse. Is it — are you asking me, if there’s anyone, who’s above the law at any point in time, and they’re allowed –” Wade responded.

“No, but I don’t think it’s been litigated about a sitting president, of course, going on trial,” Collins noted. “We’ve never seen that.”

“Never seen it. Never expected to see it, which is why a lot of the questions about experience,” Wade said.