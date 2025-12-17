Share
Commentary
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is questioned Wednesday at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta by a Georgia State Senate panel about her prosecution of President Donald Trump.
Commentary
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is questioned Wednesday at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta by a Georgia State Senate panel about her prosecution of President Donald Trump. (Brynn Anderson / AP)

Watch: Fani Willis Loses It, Plays the Race Card When Confronted with Damning Documents During Hearing

 By Randy DeSoto  December 17, 2025 at 3:30pm
Share

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis became angry when questioned by a Georgia Senate Committee on Wednesday about invoices that her former boyfriend, Nathan Wade, submitted while he served as special counsel in her office, overseeing the prosecution of Donald Trump.

Willis then suggested the committee should instead be investigating racial epithets that she said have been directed at her as a result of her prosecution of Trump.

In August 2023, Willis announced the indictment of the then-former president and 18 others under an anti-racketeering law for their alleged involvement in interfering with the 2020 election results in Georgia, the Associated Press reported.

Defense attorneys argued that Willis’s hiring of Wade as a special counsel while the two were engaged in a romantic relationship constituted a conflict of interest.

Willis was accused of personally benefiting financially from the high salary she gave him in the form of lavish personal trips they took together. She said that they split expenses evenly on the trips, and that she repaid him in cash, and therefore had no records of the transactions.

The New York Post reported in January 2024 that Wade received $250 per hour, and the total payments to his law office in 2022 and 2023 totaled $653,880, according to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

On Wednesday, state Sen. Greg Dolezal, the vice chair of the committee investigating Willis, presented documents showing expenses that Wade submitted, CNN reported.

Willis immediately became fiery, saying that she had not personally reviewed the documents in question.

She described Wade as a public servant, “and for that, [he], like me, has been threatened thousands of times.”

“You want something to investigate as a legislature? Investigate how many times they called me the n-word. Why don’t you investigate that? Why don’t you investigate them writing on my house? Why don’t you investigate the fact that my house has been swatted? If you want something to do with your time that makes sense,” Willis said.

Related:
Former Teacher of the Year Arrested on Cruelty to Children Charges

If what she says is true, it would be worth investigating and for authorities to bring criminal charges when appropriate.

However, that does not negate the misconduct that she is accused of engaging in, including the payments made to Wade.

When the issue of their romantic relationship came up in 2024, the judge overseeing Willis’s prosecution of Trump called her hiring of him as a special counsel a “tremendous lapse in judgment.” The judge further ruled that the only way she could remain on the case against Trump was if Wade resigned, which he did hours later, according to the AP.

Subsequently, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that Willis’s remaining on the case gave an “appearance of impropriety” and removed her from it.

In September, the state’s Supreme Court declined to hear Willis’s appeal from that ruling.

She clearly engaged in wrongdoing, and the Senate is right to investigate it and not be deterred by her playing the race card.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Kennedy Center for Performing Arts Getting Name Change Under Trump's Leadership
Dems' Push to Tie Trump to 'Affordability' Issue Will Be Midterm Boon for GOP if Current Trend Continues
Every TV Network Except Fox News Refused to Show a Key Component of Trump's Prime-Time Address
Charlie Kirk's Radio Time Slot Handed Off to Scott Jennings
Watch: Fani Willis Loses It, Plays the Race Card When Confronted with Damning Documents During Hearing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation