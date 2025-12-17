Watch: Fani Willis Loses It, Plays the Race Card When Confronted with Damning Documents During Hearing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis became angry when questioned by a Georgia Senate Committee on Wednesday about invoices that her former boyfriend, Nathan Wade, submitted while he served as special counsel in her office, overseeing the prosecution of Donald Trump.

Willis then suggested the committee should instead be investigating racial epithets that she said have been directed at her as a result of her prosecution of Trump.

In August 2023, Willis announced the indictment of the then-former president and 18 others under an anti-racketeering law for their alleged involvement in interfering with the 2020 election results in Georgia, the Associated Press reported.

Defense attorneys argued that Willis’s hiring of Wade as a special counsel while the two were engaged in a romantic relationship constituted a conflict of interest.

Willis was accused of personally benefiting financially from the high salary she gave him in the form of lavish personal trips they took together. She said that they split expenses evenly on the trips, and that she repaid him in cash, and therefore had no records of the transactions.

The New York Post reported in January 2024 that Wade received $250 per hour, and the total payments to his law office in 2022 and 2023 totaled $653,880, according to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

On Wednesday, state Sen. Greg Dolezal, the vice chair of the committee investigating Willis, presented documents showing expenses that Wade submitted, CNN reported.

Willis immediately became fiery, saying that she had not personally reviewed the documents in question.

Fani Willis loses her damn mind when presented with documents showing how much money her office paid her lover Nathan Wade during the witch hunt against President Trump: “Why don’t you investigate how many times they called me the n word?” pic.twitter.com/luC6E5rORM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

She described Wade as a public servant, “and for that, [he], like me, has been threatened thousands of times.”

“You want something to investigate as a legislature? Investigate how many times they called me the n-word. Why don’t you investigate that? Why don’t you investigate them writing on my house? Why don’t you investigate the fact that my house has been swatted? If you want something to do with your time that makes sense,” Willis said.

If what she says is true, it would be worth investigating and for authorities to bring criminal charges when appropriate.

However, that does not negate the misconduct that she is accused of engaging in, including the payments made to Wade.

When the issue of their romantic relationship came up in 2024, the judge overseeing Willis’s prosecution of Trump called her hiring of him as a special counsel a “tremendous lapse in judgment.” The judge further ruled that the only way she could remain on the case against Trump was if Wade resigned, which he did hours later, according to the AP.

Subsequently, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that Willis’s remaining on the case gave an “appearance of impropriety” and removed her from it.

In September, the state’s Supreme Court declined to hear Willis’s appeal from that ruling.

She clearly engaged in wrongdoing, and the Senate is right to investigate it and not be deterred by her playing the race card.

