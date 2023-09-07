Watch: Fans Go Viral for Trump Tribute During 'God Bless America' at Yankee Stadium

Supporters of former President Donald Trump displayed their sentiments in a big way during the singing of “God Bless America” Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The group unveiled a massive “Trump or Death: 1776-2024” flag from the terrace level along the first-base line during the Yankees’ game against the Detroit Tigers.

A clip of the exercise was uploaded to the X social media platform by freelance video journalist Oliya Scootercaster.

#HappeningNow HUGE “Trump or DEATH” Flag dropped at Yankees stadium during National Anthem ‘God Bless America’ as Detroit Tigers play New York Yankees pic.twitter.com/f0J3c0MfHo — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 7, 2023

Trump campaign social media “influencer” Laura Loomer shared another view of the action and identified Dion Cini as being responsible for the display of the flag at the game.

Cini, a self-described “professional provocateur,” sells the “Trump or Death” flag on his website, TrumpSwag.com.

WATCH: My friend ⁦@dioncini⁩ sent me this video of himself and some friends dropping a “TRUMP OR DEATH” flag at the ⁦@Yankees⁩ game last night! Very cool! pic.twitter.com/1hiuOnaI8n — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 7, 2023

The flag was displayed during the seventh-inning stretch during “God Bless America” and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Another good angle of our Trump Or Death Flag at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/cBS7s6C7tY pic.twitter.com/IA0PTLLTMF — Dion Cini (@dioncini) September 7, 2023

The people who unfurled the flag weren’t ejected from the park for doing so, according to Scootercaster.

No — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 7, 2023

Her video showed that it had 3 million “views” as of Thursday afternoon based on the X platform’s formula.

A similar Trump 2024 “Finish The Wall” flag was displayed during a matinee game at the ballpark on Sunday. It too is sold on Cini’s website.

“Trump 24 Save America” flag at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/6PjnwmWpwo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 4, 2023

Traditionally, baseball fans are expected to stand, remove their hats and place their hands over their hearts during the playing of “God Bless America,” which was added to MLB’s seventh-inning stretch after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Trump himself is a lifelong Yankees fan, counting legendary closer Mariano Rivera and deceased longtime owner George Steinbrenner as friends, according to NBC News.

The Yankees defeated the Tigers 4-3 in the Wednesday contest, bringing the team’s record over .500.

However, New York was in last place in the American East on Thursday, 18 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles.

