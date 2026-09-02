A heartbroken father whose daughter’s life was forever changed due to an illegal alien truck driver absolutely excoriated California Democrats for their empty, vile moral posturing during a hearing Tuesday.

Marcus Coleman appeared before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement to address Democrats’ nullification of federal law — euphemistically called “sanctuary policies” — after a 2024 incident in which his 7-year-old daughter Dalilah was left with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, and a broken femur when an 18-wheeler crashed at high speed into the vehicle in which she was riding.

The driver was Partap Singh, an illegal alien from India, to whom California granted a commercial driver’s license.

He was going 60 miles per hour and failed to stop at a construction zone. According to the New York Post, Coleman, who is a former truck driver, had to stop working in the field after the crash.

He is left trying to provide for nine children.

This father made his feelings known Tuesday, telling Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Jamie Raskin, who were looking on, “I reject your guys’ sympathy, to be honest with you.

“There’s no way you guys are sorry.

Should all federal funding to sanctuary cities and sanctuary states be cut off tomorrow? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (175 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

“Not one of you guys have ever called me. Not one of you guys have ever reached out to me. Not one of you guys sat there and have seen me in the hallways and said, ‘Hey, we’re sorry about your daughter.’

“You guys do it right here, where you guys are grandstanding on top of your soapbox. This is when you guys care. Right here, inside this room, is the only time you guys care.”

Father of a girl who became disabled by an illegal migrant trucker: “I reject your guys’ sympathy” Camera then pans to the Democrats This is a must see: pic.twitter.com/RVOF9Bskzh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 1, 2026

Users on social media platform X noted how unfazed the lawmakers seemed. Jayapal’s expression said it all.

Always with the “how dare you” face pic.twitter.com/H7RBjMJs3J — Bitcoin Weasel (@BitcoinWeasel) September 1, 2026

MIC DROP. He is 100% right. None of these Democrats care about the American People. They just want to look good for the cameras. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) September 1, 2026

Another user agreed with Coleman’s assessment that any concern Democrats were showing was purely for the cameras.

Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill asked Coleman during the hearing whether these lawmakers had actually done anything to show an ounce of decency during his ordeal.

Marcus Coleman’s 5-year-old daughter Dalilah was permanently disabled in a car accident caused by an illegal alien driving a truck with a CDL given to him by the state of California. He tells me that he has never even received a call of condolence from Gavin Newsom or any… pic.twitter.com/uh9egyNU1u — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 1, 2026

“Have you ever received a call of condolence from California Democrats after the accident?”

“I haven’t received anything from the Democrats,” Coleman replied.

His next question was about California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Has Gov. Newsom called you to offer his condolences?” Coleman said no.

Gill also asked why the state only revoked the CDLs of 17,000 illegal aliens two years later, to which Coleman said it was likely due to the Trump administration’s Department of Transportation threatening to withhold funding.

NBC News reported on that development last November, noting the state was being called out by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

In his full testimony, Coleman told Democrats bluntly they were out of their minds for supporting sanctuary cities. “I think that building needs to get checked for mold or something, because you guys are really out of your guys’ mind thinking that sanctuary cities are the way to go,” he said, motioning toward them.

Coleman absolutely nailed them.

They do not care at all.

They want this country overrun by people who should not be here, even though American lives have been destroyed because of it.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.