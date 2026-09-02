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Marcus Coleman, father of Dalilah Coleman, seen sitting behind him, who was permanently disabled after an illegal alien caused a multi-car crash, testifies as his wife Ileana Krause, right, listens during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
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Marcus Coleman, father of Dalilah Coleman, seen sitting behind him, who was permanently disabled after an illegal alien caused a multi-car crash, testifies as his wife Ileana Krause, right, listens during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Watch: Father of Girl, 7, Disabled by Illegal Alien Trucker Unleashes on Jayapal, Raskin, Other Dems Over Fake Empathy for Victims of Their Illegals

 By Samuel Short  September 2, 2026 at 12:45pm
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A heartbroken father whose daughter’s life was forever changed due to an illegal alien truck driver absolutely excoriated California Democrats for their empty, vile moral posturing during a hearing Tuesday.

Marcus Coleman appeared before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement to address Democrats’ nullification of federal law — euphemistically called “sanctuary policies” — after a 2024 incident in which his 7-year-old daughter Dalilah was left with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, and a broken femur when an 18-wheeler crashed at high speed into the vehicle in which she was riding.

The driver was Partap Singh, an illegal alien from India, to whom California granted a commercial driver’s license.

He was going 60 miles per hour and failed to stop at a construction zone. According to the New York Post, Coleman, who is a former truck driver, had to stop working in the field after the crash.

He is left trying to provide for nine children.

This father made his feelings known Tuesday, telling Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Jamie Raskin, who were looking on, “I reject your guys’ sympathy, to be honest with you.

“There’s no way you guys are sorry.

Should all federal funding to sanctuary cities and sanctuary states be cut off tomorrow?

“Not one of you guys have ever called me. Not one of you guys have ever reached out to me. Not one of you guys sat there and have seen me in the hallways and said, ‘Hey, we’re sorry about your daughter.’

“You guys do it right here, where you guys are grandstanding on top of your soapbox. This is when you guys care. Right here, inside this room, is the only time you guys care.”

Users on social media platform X noted how unfazed the lawmakers seemed. Jayapal’s expression said it all.

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Another user agreed with Coleman’s assessment that any concern Democrats were showing was purely for the cameras.

Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill asked Coleman during the hearing whether these lawmakers had actually done anything to show an ounce of decency during his ordeal.

“Have you ever received a call of condolence from California Democrats after the accident?”

“I haven’t received anything from the Democrats,” Coleman replied.

His next question was about California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Has Gov. Newsom called you to offer his condolences?” Coleman said no.

Gill also asked why the state only revoked the CDLs of 17,000 illegal aliens two years later, to which Coleman said it was likely due to the Trump administration’s Department of Transportation threatening to withhold funding.

NBC News reported on that development last November, noting the state was being called out by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

In his full testimony, Coleman told Democrats bluntly they were out of their minds for supporting sanctuary cities. “I think that building needs to get checked for mold or something, because you guys are really out of your guys’ mind thinking that sanctuary cities are the way to go,” he said, motioning toward them.

Coleman absolutely nailed them.

They do not care at all.

They want this country overrun by people who should not be here, even though American lives have been destroyed because of it.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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