Watch: Father Unloads Flurry of Punches on Veteran Son-in-Law's Killer in Court for Alleged 'Snickering'

The heartbroken father-in-law of a now-deceased veteran attacked his grandson’s murderer on Wednesday as the convict awaited sentencing.

Alberto Ontiveros Sanchez, 55, is the father-in-law of U.S. Army Captain David Navidad-Parra, who was murdered by Abel Uribe in 2022 at the age of 27.

Sanchez delivered emotional comments to the court, but as he walked back to the gallery, he turned and charged the defense table, according to a report from KSAZ-TV.

He managed to strike Uribe, who was handcuffed and leg-chained, four or five times in the back of the head with a closed fist.

The judge cleared the courtroom and halted the proceedings.

The entire incident was caught on camera and showed officers desperately trying to restrain Sanchez as he unleased blows on Uribe.

WATCH: A grieving father-in-law suddenly charges the defense table and repeatedly punches his son-in-law’s convicted killer in the head during a tense sentencing hearing. Alberto Ontiveros Sanchez had just finished an emotional statement when he turned around and lunged at Abel… pic.twitter.com/0K0cB3yJiS — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2026



A defense attorney for Sanchez said that the grieving man “lost it” as Uribe was “laughing and snickering” at the defense table.

Sanchez, who is a father and grandfather, does not have a previous criminal record and has been legally present in the United States for more than 30 years.

“He’s been a model citizen for his entire life,” the defense attorney said.

The judge said she “personally can’t imagine the emotions that you must have been feeling today, but we cannot tolerate that kind of conduct in court.”

Sanchez faces charges of aggravated assault on a bound or restrained victim, as well as fighting and interfering with a judicial proceeding.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Uribe, who was sentenced to life in prison, murdered Navidad-Parra after the veteran took him for a routine test drive, according to a report from the New York Post.

Navidad-Parra was found dead, and the torched car was discovered at a different location.

Uribe was caught after using Navidad-Parra’s credit card.

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