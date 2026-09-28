Share
News
The interior of an empty courtroom.
The interior of an empty courtroom. (imaginima / Getty Images)

Watch: Father Unloads Flurry of Punches on Veteran Son-in-Law's Killer in Court for Alleged 'Snickering'

 By Michael Austin  September 28, 2026 at 3:30am
Share

The heartbroken father-in-law of a now-deceased veteran attacked his grandson’s murderer on Wednesday as the convict awaited sentencing.

Alberto Ontiveros Sanchez, 55, is the father-in-law of U.S. Army Captain David Navidad-Parra, who was murdered by Abel Uribe in 2022 at the age of 27.

Sanchez delivered emotional comments to the court, but as he walked back to the gallery, he turned and charged the defense table, according to a report from KSAZ-TV.

He managed to strike Uribe, who was handcuffed and leg-chained, four or five times in the back of the head with a closed fist.

The judge cleared the courtroom and halted the proceedings.

The entire incident was caught on camera and showed officers desperately trying to restrain Sanchez as he unleased blows on Uribe.


A defense attorney for Sanchez said that the grieving man “lost it” as Uribe was “laughing and snickering” at the defense table.

Sanchez, who is a father and grandfather, does not have a previous criminal record and has been legally present in the United States for more than 30 years.

“He’s been a model citizen for his entire life,” the defense attorney said.

The judge said she “personally can’t imagine the emotions that you must have been feeling today, but we cannot tolerate that kind of conduct in court.”

Sanchez faces charges of aggravated assault on a bound or restrained victim, as well as fighting and interfering with a judicial proceeding.

Related:
Police: Man 'Intentionally' Drove Into Closed Texas Grocery Store to Use the Restroom

He was released on his own recognizance.

Uribe, who was sentenced to life in prison, murdered Navidad-Parra after the veteran took him for a routine test drive, according to a report from the New York Post.

Navidad-Parra was found dead, and the torched car was discovered at a different location.

Uribe was caught after using Navidad-Parra’s credit card.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Priest Goes Viral for 'God Is Trans' Speech: A Community Note Citing Luke Completely Destroyed Her Argument
Watch: Father Unloads Flurry of Punches on Veteran Son-in-Law's Killer in Court for Alleged 'Snickering'
Breaking: 'They Were Looking to Do Big Damage' - Trump Speaks Out on Terror Plot as Photo of Suspects Goes Viral
'Palestinian Rachel Dolezal': Woke Activist Exposed for Faking Black-Arab Racial Identity - She's White
Watch: El-Sayed Refuses to Condemn IRGC Even After They Brutally Murdered Tens of Thousands
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation