Watch: This Is the Fauci Video Every Single American Must See - 20 Solid Minutes of His Contradictions on Masks, Distancing, Vax, and More

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci should rejoice. Being the megalomanic that he is, the former COVID czar will be delighted to know he will be remembered by generations to come.

The unfortunate news is that he will be remembered for his dishonest, unscrupulous, and contradictory behavior that has made him an object of scorn.

It is hard to grasp just how many times Fauci has lied to our faces, but we are in luck.

A user on social media platform X named Matt Orfalea — a self-described investigative video creator — has gifted the public with the former health official making one claim then cutting to a contradiction for an entire 20 minutes.

You need to watch this.

Fauci vs Fauci | “From Virus to Vaccine” pic.twitter.com/qp4ko2JKQ5 — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) May 11, 2026

One of the most infamous lies comes just as the video plays. Fauci said “we did not fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The lab in question, located in Wuhan, China, absolutely received funding — over $2 million of our taxpayer dollars, according to the New York Post.

However, you don’t need a source to counter Fauci. Just keep watching as the footage cuts to him saying, “Anyway, so let me just go on about NIH funding gain-of-function research.”

The video cuts back to Fauci denying this again, only to display a headline from Vanity Fair that reads, “NIH Admits Funding Risky Virus Research in Wuhan.”

Another clip shows Fauci telling viewers to “please, wear a mask.” But wait, because “the science” also said, “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

Wear a mask outside, or maybe don’t. It just depends on which version of Fauci you’re listening to.

The video cuts to a series of rapid-fire clips on masking. Fauci says to always wear one, then he says not to wear one.

Are we sure this was the same person? Perhaps an imposter was making television appearances.

Remember, it was not all fun and games years ago. Orfalea includes footage of regular people being tased, slammed, and arrested for not masking.

After all, Fauci urged public officials “to be as forceful as possible.”

Next, we have Fauci advocating for his ridiculous “six feet apart” social distancing rule.

Despite the video showing numerous moments when Fauci spoke about social distancing, the viewer also sees him deflecting responsibility, putting the onus on the Centers for Disease Control as if he was just following their lead.

Fauci would admit that the social distancing rule “just appeared” without any scientific basis.

The video also features him pushing for lockdowns and vaccines.

It’s all here.

Is your blood boiling yet?

Everyone needs to see this video.

There is no way to defend Fauci now. The man is a dishonest, power-hungry tyrant.

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