Watch: Fauci's Attorney Ejected from Senate Hearing for 'Disrupting Proceedings'

Anthony Fauci refused to testify, and yet his non-testimony somehow turned raucous.

On Wednesday morning, Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the public face of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, refused to answer questions from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and his Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Nonetheless, one of Fauci’s many attorneys had much to say. And that unruliness, “disrupting the proceedings,” as Paul called it, got the attorney removed from the hearing by security.

The scene unfolded after Paul chastised Fauci for invoking the Fifth Amendment. Fauci, the former chief medical advisor to then-President Joe Biden, received a pardon on Biden’s last day in office. That pardon, therefore, Paul argued, should have precluded Fauci from pleading the Fifth. After all, a man with a presidential pardon cannot incriminate himself.

Dr. Fauci is refusing to answer any questions, asserting his fifth amendment rights in response to all questions. Fauci belongs in prison for the rest of his life. A shameful & cowardly exit from public stage for one of the biggest liars in US history. pic.twitter.com/rYJIMveCLa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2026

“The chairman has denied your assertion of privilege and directed you to answer,” Paul said. “But you nonetheless refuse and stand on privilege despite the existence of the pardon.”

Did Rand Paul get this one right? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1533 Votes) No: 1% (16 Votes)

Then, the senator threatened consequences.

“The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so,” he added. “It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions to your refusal to testify today.”

A smattering of applause followed.

At that point, one of Fauci’s lawyers — David Schertler — seated at the table to the former bureaucrat’s right, began speaking. His words proved inaudible, but it made little difference, for Paul had no interest in hearing them.

“You’re not recognized,” the chairman repeatedly warned while also threatening to have security remove the “unruly” attorney.

Paul added that Schertler sat at the table despite specific instructions not to do so.

“We told you you would not be recognized,” the senator added. “You are not invited here for testimony, sir. You are being disruptive. Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, because the judge would put you in jail. I can’t do that today, but I can have you escorted from the premises. So I would say, sir, sit quietly and don’t say another word.”

Still, Schertler ignored Paul’s warning and continued to speak.

“I said sit quietly. You are not recognized. Another word and you’re gone.”

When one of the committee members, presumably a Democrat, said that he wanted to hear from Schertler, Paul objected.

“He is not recognized by the committee or the chair,” Paul replied. “If he speaks again, he will be removed from the room. This testimony is from Anthony Fauci. This is not a game with his lawyers. He can advise, his lawyers can give him advice — he’s got a half-dozen here — they’re all allowed to talk to him, alright? But the attorneys are not recognized.”

The chairman then reiterated his complaint that the attorney ignored instructions not to sit at the table next to Fauci.

“In fact, the attorney was told not to sit at the table, and he’s not obeying that recommendation,” Paul continued. “There’s a row behind you, sir. That’s where you were told to sit, and you’re not. And now you’re disrupting the proceedings.”

Next, Paul asked if Fauci wanted to be remembered for a lawyer who refused to respect the rules. Schertler then spoke up again.

“Security, please remove him from the room,” the chairman instructed.

Much louder and longer applause ensued.

As the offending lawyer made his way out of the room, Paul added one final dig.

“Let the record state that Dr. Fauci will still have the advice of the other half a dozen attorneys that he brought along today,” Paul said.

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee chair Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) orders Dr. Anthony Fauci lawyer removed from COVID-19 Pandemic hearing pic.twitter.com/1bXigMQCEM — CSPAN (@cspan) July 29, 2026

The Kentucky senator has long sought charges against Fauci for alleged crimes, including lying to Congress.

On Saturday, Paul’s committee released Fauci’s pandemic diary, meticulous and near-daily notes showing that the now-former bureaucrats public pronouncements did not always match his private remarks.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.