Watch: Fed-Up Ariz. Voter Uses State's Own Law to Take Action After Treatment at Polling Location

Election integrity and the ability to safely, accurately and efficiently tabulate votes is a bedrock of American democracy.

So why did so many American voters struggle to even cast their ballot?

The Western Journal set out to investigate what was going on in its own backyard. (The Western Journal is based in Arizona.)

We took a look at and analyzed multiple videos sent in by former publisher Floyd Brown.

Here’s just one example of how difficult it was to vote — in the voter’s own words.

In it, an Arizona voter reveals that he was handed a pen that could make his ballot unreadable.

“A worker gave us a pen,” the voter said. “When we took the top off, it was a felt tip type pen.”

Of note, the voter also claimed that he would be filing a Held America Vote Act complaint.

For those unaware, HAVA allows Arizonans to file a complaint if at any point they feel that their “right to receive instructions for how to vote their ballot” has been infringed upon.

Being handed a felt tip pen certainly sounds like it would affect someone’s ability to vote.

If there were just one example of a voter struggling to cast their ballot, The Western Journal might have dismissed it as pure happenstance.

But this is far from the only instance.

