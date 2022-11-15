Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: Fed-Up Ariz. Voter Uses State's Own Law to Take Action After Treatment at Polling Location

 By Bryan Chai  November 14, 2022 at 5:30pm
Election integrity and the ability to safely, accurately and efficiently tabulate votes is a bedrock of American democracy.

So why did so many American voters struggle to even cast their ballot?

The Western Journal set out to investigate what was going on in its own backyard. (The Western Journal is based in Arizona.)

We took a look at and analyzed multiple videos sent in by former publisher Floyd Brown.

Here’s just one example of how difficult it was to vote — in the voter’s own words.

You can watch the video above.

In it, an Arizona voter reveals that he was handed a pen that could make his ballot unreadable.

“A worker gave us a pen,” the voter said. “When we took the top off, it was a felt tip type pen.”

Of note, the voter also claimed that he would be filing a Held America Vote Act complaint.

Do voting machines, drop boxes and ballot harvesting open America's elections to fraud?

For those unaware, HAVA allows Arizonans to file a complaint if at any point they feel that their “right to receive instructions for how to vote their ballot” has been infringed upon.

Being handed a felt tip pen certainly sounds like it would affect someone’s ability to vote.

If there were just one example of a voter struggling to cast their ballot, The Western Journal might have dismissed it as pure happenstance.

But this is far from the only instance.

If there were just one example of a voter struggling to cast their ballot, The Western Journal might have dismissed it as pure happenstance.

But this is far from the only instance.

While you're taking in all of these voter irregularities, consider the dark corruption that's infecting our politics, our culture and our country.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Conversation