Watch: Fed-Up Brett Favre Can't Restrain Himself Any Longer, Lets Whoopi Goldberg Have It Over Trans Athletes

NFL legend and Hall of Famer Brett Favre was left speechless at the stupidity of “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

On Tuesday, Favre appeared on “The Will Cain Show” where he spoke to host Will Cain, who asked to get Favre’s reaction to a clip of Goldberg defending men competing in women’s sports.

In that clip, Goldberg tried to argue, “When you come in and you say, ‘Oh, you know, these are men competing against women,’ you’re assuming that the women are weak and just can’t do anything [inaudible]. Have you seen female athletes? They know what they’re doing.”

“So, I’m not sure what’s going on or why this is an issue,” she stated before Cain got Favre’s response.

“There’s nothing I can say that’s gonna change her mind. I can only shake my head at this,” he told Cain.

“It’s common sense at its best. Oh well, what can I say? Speechless,” he said, adding, “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure that out.”

Cain cited a study during their discussion, signaling that 80 percent of Americans don’t think men should be in women’s sports.

Cain mentioned to viewers that Favre — if clarification was needed — was in that 80 percent as he signaled support via social media platform X for President Donald Trump’s executive order signed Feb. 5 to achieve just that.

Goldberg, a lifelong comedian and talk show co-host, entertains the most ridiculous stance on this issue — considering she has never competed at the level of Favre.

What quarterback, after getting sacked by a behemoth of a lineman, gets up and says a woman should have that same experience?

Female athletes do know what they’re doing, against other female athletes.

Leftists like Goldberg do not care about the evidence. They do not care when instances are cited, like transgender swimmer Lia Thomas who previously ranked in the NCAA 500s in the 200m freestyle swim among men, then proceeded to be a top ranked swimmer in the women’s division, according to Swimming World Magazine.

The left’s argument is based on categorization. All categorization is harmful.

Men and women have no objective traits that would categorize them separately. You cannot say what a man or a woman is based on any set of characteristics.

There are no standards or rules to be imposed.

The left can ignore categories, but they still exist and manifest in outcomes. Men do better than women in physically demanding roles like sports.

Favre and Trump know this. Leftists like Goldberg deny it, and it only hurts women.

