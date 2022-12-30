Criminals in America’s Democrat-run cities won’t rest, even during weather emergencies, but one business owner took matters into his own hands against lawless looters trying to take advantage of the Christmas week snow storms on the East Coast.

Like many U.S. cities, Buffalo was buried in snow over the Christmas holiday. The storms were so bad that more than two dozen people died in New York, as authorities found bodies in stranded cars, freezing cold homes, and driveways where they fell shoveling snow.

The National Weather Service reported that the snow stood at 43 inches on Christmas Day at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and at the time forecasters were even warning that up to two more feet could hit the area.

The snow storms and whiteout conditions stretched local authorities very thin.

So thin, in fact, that looters streamed into some of the hardest hit areas because they knew that police departments would not be able to respond very quickly.

Looters were quick to take advantage of the police department’s inability to respond and began breaking into stores.

But not every citizen was willing to sit idly by as these arrogant crooks attempted to add their havoc to the storms. Video of the looting began to circulate showing that certain business owners were not shrinking from the danger.

One clip in particular showed citizens, some wielding brooms and sticks, chasing a looter through the Skys the Limit Hair & Beauty parking lot.

But the people are also heard yelling in alarm when they realized that one of them was carrying a gun.

Should citizens use lethal force against looters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2672 Votes) No: 1% (20 Votes)

“They about to shoot somebody. They trying to shoot somebody,” a man is heard saying on the video as the one with the gun takes aim.

The man protecting the businesses then fires off two shots.

It appears that no one was injured in the incident, but it does show that some citizens were not willing to just let the criminal element run rampant over their businesses.

“That was one of the neighbors that probably had business in the area,” the manager said according to the New York Post.

“As far as I know, he shot in the air to scare them off. Because I guess he was sick of them breaking into one of the businesses across the street or something. He just don’t want them to break anything anymore,” the manager added.

The Post added that the Buffalo Police Department reported that nine were arrested for looting stores around the city.

BREAKING: BPD Anti-Looting Detail announce a 9th arrest in connection with winter storm business break-ins. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) December 28, 2022

The state ultimately sent 600 National Guard members across the region to help restore order.

Fortunately, the temperatures have risen, the weather emergency has subsided, and order has been restored. But for a time, chaos reigned. And it was these brave citizens who jumped up to protect themselves against the criminal element.

Despite story after story of armed citizens stopping crimes, leftist politicians, with their anti-gun schemes, insist that the idea that armed citizens can be a force for good is a myth.

Meanwhile, criminals are prowling the streets of New York’s big cities amid a surge in crime.

These left-wingers are wrong.

Time and again, U.S. Courts have ruled that police departments are not responsible to protect the citizens. It is our job to protect ourselves. And with this lesson to be taken to heart, these Buffalo business owners did exactly the right thing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.