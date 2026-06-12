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Protesters yell as a car enters Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey.
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Protesters yell as a car enters Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey. Protests have fallen off in recent days, but the ICE remains a target of the left. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Watch: Fed-Up Delaney Hall Driver Pulls Off Classic Pepper Spraying After Protester Jumps on His Car

 By Michael Schwarz  June 12, 2026 at 2:33pm
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The hullabaloo outside the Delaney Hall migrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey, has largely died out of the headlines, but it hasn’t gone away.

Protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue to make nuisances of themselves — and some of them are paying for it.

A clip posted to social media this week is proof of that.

In the clip, the driver of a Buick SUV exiting the sometimes controversial facility sprayed a road-blocking, bullhorn-wielding protester with what looked like pepper spray.

At the beginning of the clip, a mask-wearing nutjob jumped lightly on the vehicle’s hood.

The driver, however, could not reach the protester who made contact with his vehicle. Instead, the driver sprayed a scrawny and scruffy-looking protester who stood outside the driver’s side window and pointed a bullhorn at the driver’s face.

The entire incident, complete with vulgar epithets from off-camera protesters, took only seconds.

WARNING: the following video contains vulgar language that some readers might find offensive

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, who posted the clip, did not identify the driver.

Fellow independent journalist Nick Sortor, however, shared the clip and referred to the driver as a Delaney Hall “employee.”

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Either way, Sortor and others who commented on his shared post reacted with glee at the sight of an anti-ICE protester being pepper-sprayed.

Last month, obnoxious anti-ICE protesters descended on Delaney Hall.

Spurred by false rumors of mistreatment toward migrant prisoners inside the facility, those protesters resorted to their usual tricks, such as obstructing regular traffic on the road in front of the detention center.

This time, however, local and state authorities actually restored order. And it’s worked, so far.

For instance, Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark imposed a strict 9 p.m. curfew. Then, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey sent in the State Police.

Should it be legal to hit someone with your car at non-lethal speeds if they are intentionally trying to block your legal movement?

By early this month, the protests appeared to have largely subsided.

In fact, the striking thing about the pepper-spray videos above is just how pathetic the gathering of protesters looks. Even the mask-wearing, hood-jumping nutjob appeared halfhearted in his efforts to obstruct the vehicle.

Still, whoever the driver was, whether an ICE agent or merely a facility employee, if he has to brace for a possible assault on himself or his vehicle every day as he drives past those lunatics, who can blame him for using a non-lethal spray against one of them?

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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