Watch: Fed-Up Delaney Hall Driver Pulls Off Classic Pepper Spraying After Protester Jumps on His Car

The hullabaloo outside the Delaney Hall migrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey, has largely died out of the headlines, but it hasn’t gone away.

Protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue to make nuisances of themselves — and some of them are paying for it.

A clip posted to social media this week is proof of that.

In the clip, the driver of a Buick SUV exiting the sometimes controversial facility sprayed a road-blocking, bullhorn-wielding protester with what looked like pepper spray.

At the beginning of the clip, a mask-wearing nutjob jumped lightly on the vehicle’s hood.

The driver, however, could not reach the protester who made contact with his vehicle. Instead, the driver sprayed a scrawny and scruffy-looking protester who stood outside the driver’s side window and pointed a bullhorn at the driver’s face.

The entire incident, complete with vulgar epithets from off-camera protesters, took only seconds.

WARNING: the following video contains vulgar language that some readers might find offensive

A driver sprays an anti-ICE protester outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility this afternoon pic.twitter.com/TlSIhr8xGo — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 10, 2026

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, who posted the clip, did not identify the driver.

Fellow independent journalist Nick Sortor, however, shared the clip and referred to the driver as a Delaney Hall “employee.”

🚨 LMAO! An employee leaving ICE’s Newark facility just PEPPER SPRAYED a rioter trying to block his path out Much deserved 🤣 It’s very simple: GET OUT OF THE ROAD, and you won’t get sprayed or hit! pic.twitter.com/OkEwthhjAD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2026

Either way, Sortor and others who commented on his shared post reacted with glee at the sight of an anti-ICE protester being pepper-sprayed.

Love it!💪😂😂😂 — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) June 11, 2026

They should load water cannons with pepper spray and teach the IDIOTS to get out of the road for good! — VeeVee (@ITSBOOK) June 10, 2026

Last month, obnoxious anti-ICE protesters descended on Delaney Hall.

Spurred by false rumors of mistreatment toward migrant prisoners inside the facility, those protesters resorted to their usual tricks, such as obstructing regular traffic on the road in front of the detention center.

This time, however, local and state authorities actually restored order. And it’s worked, so far.

For instance, Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark imposed a strict 9 p.m. curfew. Then, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey sent in the State Police.

Should it be legal to hit someone with your car at non-lethal speeds if they are intentionally trying to block your legal movement? Yes No

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By early this month, the protests appeared to have largely subsided.

In fact, the striking thing about the pepper-spray videos above is just how pathetic the gathering of protesters looks. Even the mask-wearing, hood-jumping nutjob appeared halfhearted in his efforts to obstruct the vehicle.

Still, whoever the driver was, whether an ICE agent or merely a facility employee, if he has to brace for a possible assault on himself or his vehicle every day as he drives past those lunatics, who can blame him for using a non-lethal spray against one of them?

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