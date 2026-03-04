Share
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media Tuesday as Cabinet officials deliver Congressional briefings on Iran at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
(Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Watch: Fed-up Marco Rubio Gets Blunt with Media Who Keep Pretending Not to Understand Why the Iran Strikes Are 100 Percent Necessary

 By Randy DeSoto  March 4, 2026 at 2:39pm
Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the case powerfully regarding why now, and not a year from now or some other time in the future, was the best time to strike Iran.

His Tuesday comments to reporters on Capitol Hill came after Democrats, like Senate Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Mark Warner, pushed the talking point that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States.

“Let me explain to you guys this in simple English, OK? Iran is run by lunatics – religious fanatic lunatics. They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons. They intend to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things,” Rubio said.

“And this is the weakest they’ve ever been. Now was the time to go after them. The President made the decision to go after them, take away their missiles, take away their navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things, so that they can never have a nuclear weapon,” he continued.

“That’s why the President made this decision. It was the right decision, and the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons. You see how they’re using them now. Imagine how they would use them a year from now if they had more of these,” the secretary of state argued.

For those who say that Iran is Israel’s problem, keep in mind that the regime called America the “great Satan” and Israel the “little Satan.”

Just in November, Iranian lawmakers chanted “Death to America” in their parliament on the anniversary of their 1979 seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, when they took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

They did the same last June following Operation Midnight Hammer, and the nation announced it was suspending cooperation (such as it was) with the International Atomic Energy Agency to conduct inspections, CBS News reported.

In other words, Iran doubled down on its nuclear weapons development ambitions.

President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this week that Iranians opened negotiations about ending their nuclear weapons program by bragging about how far along it already was.

WATCH: Rubio Schools CNN Journo on 'Regime Change' in Iran: 'The Bottom Line Is No Matter Who Governs...'

“Both the Iranian negotiators said to us directly, with no shame, that they controlled 460 kilograms of 60 percent (enriched uranium), and they were aware that that could make 11 nuclear bombs,” Witkoff recounted.

“And that was the beginning of their negotiating stance,” Witkoff said. “They were proud that they had evaded all sorts of oversight protocols to get to a place where they could deliver 11 nuclear bombs.”

It should also be noted that the Iranian government was developing intercontinental ballistic missiles to hit the U.S. directly. This says nothing about the regime’s deadly attacks on our troops and those of our allies in the region for years.

Rubio told reporters last week, before Operation Epic Fury began, that Iran was “headed in the pathway to, one day, being able to develop weapons that could reach the continental U.S..”

He argued on Tuesday that the U.S. preemptive strike is saving American lives and interests in the region.

“We went proactively, in a defensive way, to prevent them from inflicting higher damage,” he said.


Trump was right to act now. The kicking-the-can-down-the-road strategy of the Barack Obama and Joe Biden years only allowed Iran to be on the brink of having nuclear weapons, and given their radical apocalyptic ideology, they clearly had a willingness to use them.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

