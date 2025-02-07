Watch: Fed-Up Phoenix Cops Make Their Move, Deploy the Mean Green Gas as Deportation Riots Continue

You knew the anti-deportation protesters would come out of the woodwork. After all, they have nothing better to do and have absorbed so much propaganda that they almost cannot help themselves.

The comic impotence of the ill-informed, grievance-mongering, useful idiots who protest on behalf of leftist causes, however, should not obscure the fact that those protests do contain sinister elements.

For instance, a clip posted to the social media platform X on Thursday showed police in Phoenix, Arizona, decked out in riot gear, broadcasting stern warnings to protesters before releasing a green chemical agent apparently designed to disperse the crowd.

The clip showed police advancing toward the crowd behind a line of vehicles. Police officers carried shields and wore gas masks.

The crowd had gathered to oppose the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants.

Fortunately, the release of the green gas appeared to occur long before police reached the crowd of protesters. That suggests, of course, that the officers meant it as a warning, albeit a serious one.

“Wall Street Apes,” a prominent account with more than 787,000 followers on X as of Friday morning, shared the clip.

“This is getting violent, someone is paying for these huge protests,” Wall Street Apes wrote.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

For those that don’t understand how bad the ICE mass deportation protests are getting in Phoenix, Arizona: Police are now being forced to use chemical agents and other weapons against protestors to defend themselves “If you do not disperse, you’ll be subject to arrest or police… pic.twitter.com/l96eQCmJ1R — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 7, 2025

Should any illegals caught in these riots be immediately deported? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2955 Votes) No: 0% (6 Votes)

Indeed, the question of who organized and funded those protests undoubtedly looms large in the minds of many readers. After all, thanks in part to X owner Elon Musk and his team at the Department of Government Efficiency, we know that the sinister USAID and other government entities have clandestinely funded all sorts of leftist projects across the globe, including the 2019 impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Gina Mendez of Living United for Change in Arizona, which opposes deportation efforts, suspected possible outside agitators in Phoenix.

“You never know who is leading the actions,” Mendez said, according to Arizona’s Family News. “And we want to make sure the folks that are leading the action have the best intentions for community members, and so we are asking folks to just be on standby because you never [know] if there’s going to be extremists who will try to go out there and yell. And we don’t want any situation to escalate.”

Of course, those protests, peaceful or otherwise, also have an anti-democratic element.

Trump campaigned on the promise of mass deportations. He then won the 2024 election in resounding fashion. And since taking office he has used his constitutional authority to carry out that pledge.

Meanwhile, border czar Tom Homan has made it clear that sanctuary cities’ policies of non-compliance with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents put those agents’ lives at greater risk.

Thus, dissenters may certainly voice their objections. But any actual resistance to Trump’s deportation efforts amounts to unlawful defiance of the people’s will.

Republican state Sen. John Kavanagh of Arizona made this very point about Trump’s mandate to deport violent illegal immigrants.

“Everything Trump is doing is what the voters said they wanted him to do, and he’s beginning with the criminals. He’s prioritizing let’s get rid of the criminals. Which, by the way, gives time for the non-criminal illegals to get their affairs in order: go back to their country, apply for legal entry, and then as we deport the people who are here illegally and we need people for jobs, they can come back under a legal status,” Kavanagh told Arizona’s Family.

Furthermore, a clip posted to X on Tuesday revealed two additional problems.

First, the protests in Phoenix have gone on for much of the week.

Second, protesters carried Mexican flags as they marched directly toward police.

NOW: Phoenix PD are making announcements and have declared this to be an unlawful assembly. The group is responding by marching toward police. pic.twitter.com/3beYmVtTIO — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) February 4, 2025

In the end, any true constitutional republic can and must tolerate peaceful protests.

But must it quietly endure riots on behalf of violent illegal immigrant criminals, carried out by protesters waving a foreign flag, organized and/or funded by outside agitators and Heaven knows what sinister government-aligned entity — all while those protesters march in menacing fashion toward police?

No sovereign citizens must tolerate behavior of that kind.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.