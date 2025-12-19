Share
Commentary
Brown University President Christina Paxson answers journalists' questions during a news conference after a shooting occurred on campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Dec. 13, 2025.
Commentary
Brown University President Christina Paxson answers journalists' questions during a news conference after a shooting occurred on campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Dec. 13, 2025. (Libby O'Neill / Getty Images)

Watch: Fed-up Reporter Blasts Brown Univ. Pres. to Her Face Over Campus Camera Claims - 'Just Say It So We Can Get This Over!”

 By Samantha Chang  December 19, 2025 at 7:09am
Brown University President Christina Paxson got hammered for the inexcusable security lapses on campus that likely resulted in the shooting deaths of two students over the weekend.

It took five days for law enforcement to capture the alleged gunman, who reportedly committed suicide on Thursday.

The numerous days it took for authorities to identify the suspect has raised questions about why an Ivy League school with an $8 billion endowment had no security cameras in the section of the building where two students were slaughtered.

Because of this shocking security lapse, the gunman was allowed to roam free — compromising public security for days following the murders.

At a press conference Tuesday, a reporter confronted Brown University President Christina Paxson about the lax security at the college.

He also urged her to admit that there were no cameras in that building, instead of deflecting blame for the security failures.

“Video played a big role in this case — the neighbors’ video, the rental car video — but not the video from the building where [the gunman] walked in freely, both before he got into a confrontation, and when he came back in and decided to kill people,” the journalist said.

“You didn’t have cameras in that building. Just say it, so we can get this over with,” he underscored.

It’s not just a lack of video surveillance that’s problematic.

The security on Brown’s campus is similar to the de facto open borders the United States has.

Related:
Bombshell Claim: Brown University Was Asked to Cut Cameras Earlier in the Year to Protect Palestinian Activists

Brett Smiley, the mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, told CNN that Brown has “no wall” and “no gates.”

This essentially means that anyone — including deranged vagrants and violent criminals — can walk onto the campus.

Meanwhile, it costs students almost $100,000 a year to attend the supposedly prestigious school.

Keep in mind that there’s no guarantee a Brown graduate will get a job even after shelling out almost $400,000 for a four-year degree.

“The campus is extremely open,” Clarissa Thorne-Disla, a junior, told the Boston Globe.

Thorne-Disla said most classrooms and apartment buildings don’t require an ID to get in.

And in the few buildings that require ID, the doors are propped open all weekend “because people know that the space is utilized by a lot of people who might not have swipe access. So the door is open,” Thorne-Disla said.

The alarming “open-campus” philosophy of left-wing Brown mirrors the destructive open-borders policy that Democrats and their media lapdogs rabidly push for the this nation.

This insanity has to stop. Unpatriotic leftists must stop demanding that the United States keep sacrificing American lives on the altar of forced “racial diversity” and toxic wokeness.

