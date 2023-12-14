Watch: Fed Up Steve Bannon Goes Off on Speaker Johnson After NDAA Passes

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024 is on the desk of President Joe Biden to sign — and some conservatives are less than thrilled with that fact.

As CNN reported, both the House and Senate have passed the $886.3 billion defense policy bill, and that’s largely good news for the brave men and women protecting this country’s freedoms.

The bill would give service members their biggest pay raise in nearly 20 years, as well as strengthen/resolve a number of other key issues.

So far, so good.

But then certain conservatives caught wind of what wouldn’t be included in this bill — and they’re abjectly livid.

There were two key provisions in the House’s version of the defense bill that did not make into the final bill sitting on Biden’s desk.

First, there was a key provision in the House bill that would’ve prevented federal funds from covering the costs of abortion.

Second, there was a different key provision that would’ve prevented a health care program from helping cover the costs of transgender-related hormone treatment and surgeries.

Neither of those made it to the final bill, and that has incensed conservative firebrand and outspoken pundit Steve Bannon — who focused his ire on just one man: new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Bannon pilloried Johnson on Thursday’s edition of his “War Room” podcast, and did so as he was getting the news live about the NDAA, adding to the moment (shared by podcast COO Grace Chong):

Bannon: The NDAA just passed. This is @SpeakerJohnson. I don’t want to hear you’re a Christian. You’ve let all that demonic trash throughout the defense budget. Now you have tax payers paying for this… you’ve allowed this to happen. You’re just as bad as the bad guys bc you… pic.twitter.com/LTqrS5qgqp — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) December 14, 2023

“The NDAA just passed,” Bannon said. “It just passed. This is [all on] Mike Johnson. And don’t tell me you’re a Christian.

“I don’t want to hear you’re a Christian, don’t wear your faith, don’t give me the Bible. I don’t want to hear more Bible [verses].

“When you’ve allowed the transgender, you’ve allowed all that garbage, all that demonic trash throughout the defense budget …”

Bannon, visibly upset, trailed off a bit there, before getting back to his point: This sort of leftist drivel is why recruitment numbers for the military have gone in the tanker.

“With what you’ve done and this neo-Marxism and this cultural rot that now you have taxpayers paying for it — almost a trillion dollars. And you allowed this to happen?” Bannon said.

The viral clip ended with Bannon getting in one more shot at the suddenly beleaguered speaker.

“You’re playing footsie with Mitch McConnell, [Chuck] Schumer, and you’re just as bad as the Biden guys,” Bannon said, speaking to Johnson directly. “Because you should know better. So I don’t need to hear any more biblical review.

“I saw an action.”

