Watch: Federal Judge Furious After Woke Mob Derails Stanford Speech, Wants Dean Fired for What She Did Next

A federal judge was left enraged after his speech was derailed last week by a woke mob of students and a school administrator.

Fifth Circuit appellate Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan told the Washington Free Beacon that the students at Stanford University behaved like “dogs***” when they heckled and repeatedly shouted him down during his speech.

He has also called for an associate dean to be fired for what she did in response to the mayhem.

According to Fox News, Duncan went to Stanford on Thursday to give a speech at the invitation of the campus chapter of the Federalist Society, a conservative and libertarian organization for law professionals and students.

But, according to the Free Beacon, almost 100 Stanford students protested because, in a 2020 decision reported by NBC News, Duncan refused to use a transgender offender’s preferred pronouns in a child-pornography case, and explained at considerable length why he would not do so.

Video of the Stanford event shows Duncan attempting to give a speech but repeatedly being shouted down by a vocal mob of students every time he tried to speak, with students calling him a “scumbag” or saying that his “racism is showing.”

But what happened next was even more disturbing. Duncan asked for an administrator to stem the chaos, and Tirien Steinbach, Stanford’s associate dean of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” arrived on the scene.

Instead of upholding the university’s free speech policy and defending Duncan’s right to speak, Steinbach instead joined the mob in denouncing Duncan, saying “Your opinions from the bench land as absolute disenfranchisement” of the students’ rights, and claiming that he was causing “harm”

Stanford Law students shouted down Fifth Circuit appellate judge Kyle Duncan while he was trying to speak. When he asked for an administrator to control the situation, Stanford’s “associate dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion” got up and lectured him for nearly 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/tjlUPOIMmQ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 11, 2023

Eventually, according to the Washington Free Beacon, the event got so chaotic that federal marshals had to escort Duncan out of the building.

Meanwhile, prior to the event, members of the Federalist Society were publicly villified. Their names and pictures were put on a poster saying that they had invited Duncan to campus, with the words “You should be ashamed” written on them.

Now, Duncan is calling on Steinbach to be fired and has also warned that with these sorts of things happening at Stanford, still considered one of the top law schools in the nation, the country should be worried about the future of the legal system.

“If enough of these kids get into the legal profession,” he told the Washington Free Beacon, “the rule of law will descend into barbarism.”

He is absolutely right. These students represent the future of the legal profession, and we should be worried that these woke students will one day be dominating the courts.

Imagine these students as lawyers and judges. They would be perfectly willing to sacrifice the Constitution and the rule of law to uphold a woke leftist social agenda.

Meanwhile, Steinbach’s actions prove that Stanford should no longer be considered one of America’s top universities. A school where students are allowed to behave like this does not deserve to be considered one of America’s finest.

Of course, given that Steinbach is the dean of “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” we really would not expect anything else from her. But it is still disappointing to see school administrators allow this to happen.

The way that the students and staff of Stanford University treated Duncan was absolutely shameful, and it presents us with a dire warning of what the future holds for the rule of law.

