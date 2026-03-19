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Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom's media team for trying to smear YouTuber Nick Shirley as a pedophile after Shirley started reporting on massive alleged fraud in the Golden State.
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Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom's media team for trying to smear YouTuber Nick Shirley as a pedophile after Shirley started reporting on massive alleged fraud in the Golden State. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Watch: Fetterman Blasts Newsom for 'Disgusting' Pedophile Attack on Young Man Exposing Massive Fraud in Calif.

 By Michael Schwarz  March 19, 2026 at 10:39am
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Every political party has its lunatics. These are the people who go apoplectic when others point out obvious failures attributable to someone on their “side.”

Still, one must wonder why the world’s worst people keep getting promoted through Democratic Party ranks in particular.

Wednesday on the “All-In Podcast,” Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania took one of his own to task when he blasted Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California for a “disgusting” smear in which Newsom’s social media team attacked YouTuber Nick Shirley — the young man largely responsible for uncovering gargantuan Somali fraud in Minnesota late last year — by comparing Shirley to a pedophile.

“Why can’t you celebrate any journalist, or any activist, doing that?” Fetterman asked.

Then, the Pennsylvania senator called attention to the pedophile smear.

“Governor Newsom put out a disgusting video,” Fetterman added, “implying that he’s, you know, a pedophile, or he’s that, that, like why?”

After decrying the “smear,” the senator insisted that we all should agree to eliminate waste.

Readers may view Fetterman’s comments in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 35:10 mark.

Monday on the social media platform X, the “Governor Newsom Press Office” account had posted a photo of a creepy-looking man with cameras all over him peeking into a day care and asking, “Hey, can I see your kids?”

Shirley, who recently began focusing on fraud in California, did not respond in kind. Rather, he took the approach Fetterman did.

“You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right?” Shirley replied. “No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud. People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them.”

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That same day, Shirley posted a 40-minute video of himself traveling to supposed day care centers and other facilities across California where, allegedly, massive fraud has occurred.

Early in the video, he even found a Somali woman who apparently had her home registered as a day care with 14 children. The woman recognized Shirley from his work in Minnesota and grew panicked.

In other words, the young YouTuber has done American taxpayers a great service by exposing potential examples of massive fraud. Somalis, of course, hardly stand alone as notorious fraudsters, but they are reportedly well represented in that shameful group.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s social-media minions have decided that Shirley is the bad guy for noticing.

Thus, when the California governor finishes insulting black people’s intelligence, someone might want to ask him why he entrusted his online communications to the “disgusting” people behind the “Governor Newsom Press Office” account.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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