Watch: Fetterman Blasts Newsom for 'Disgusting' Pedophile Attack on Young Man Exposing Massive Fraud in Calif.

Every political party has its lunatics. These are the people who go apoplectic when others point out obvious failures attributable to someone on their “side.”

Still, one must wonder why the world’s worst people keep getting promoted through Democratic Party ranks in particular.

Wednesday on the “All-In Podcast,” Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania took one of his own to task when he blasted Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California for a “disgusting” smear in which Newsom’s social media team attacked YouTuber Nick Shirley — the young man largely responsible for uncovering gargantuan Somali fraud in Minnesota late last year — by comparing Shirley to a pedophile.

“Why can’t you celebrate any journalist, or any activist, doing that?” Fetterman asked.

Then, the Pennsylvania senator called attention to the pedophile smear.

“Governor Newsom put out a disgusting video,” Fetterman added, “implying that he’s, you know, a pedophile, or he’s that, that, like why?”

After decrying the “smear,” the senator insisted that we all should agree to eliminate waste.

Readers may view Fetterman’s comments in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 35:10 mark.

Monday on the social media platform X, the “Governor Newsom Press Office” account had posted a photo of a creepy-looking man with cameras all over him peeking into a day care and asking, “Hey, can I see your kids?”

Shirley, who recently began focusing on fraud in California, did not respond in kind. Rather, he took the approach Fetterman did.

“You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right?” Shirley replied. “No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud. People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them.”

You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud. People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

That same day, Shirley posted a 40-minute video of himself traveling to supposed day care centers and other facilities across California where, allegedly, massive fraud has occurred.

Early in the video, he even found a Somali woman who apparently had her home registered as a day care with 14 children. The woman recognized Shirley from his work in Minnesota and grew panicked.

🚨 Here is the full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big but California is even bigger… We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences. Like it and share it, the fraud must STOP. We ALL work… pic.twitter.com/7nWX9jL6NI — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

In other words, the young YouTuber has done American taxpayers a great service by exposing potential examples of massive fraud. Somalis, of course, hardly stand alone as notorious fraudsters, but they are reportedly well represented in that shameful group.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s social-media minions have decided that Shirley is the bad guy for noticing.

Thus, when the California governor finishes insulting black people’s intelligence, someone might want to ask him why he entrusted his online communications to the “disgusting” people behind the “Governor Newsom Press Office” account.

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