WATCH: Fiery Brit Squares Up to Muslim and Savages Islamism to His Face - "Every Inch of This Land Is Mine"

The United Kingdom will need courageous men to stand up against its Islamic invasion if it hopes to survive.

One of those men, identified as Bob of Speaker’s Corner through his profile on TikTok, shows exemplary levels of that courage, as his latest video indicated.

In the footage, Bob is seen speaking to a Muslim man about Great Britain’s heritage — its Christian heritage — boldly and without apology.

“Believe me, every inch of this land is mine,” he said.

“I don’t believe in bending anything to newcomers. You’ve chosen to live in my country. You live by our ways. We have the right to intellectually criticize one another’s faiths,” Bob continued.

“As a Christian, I’m not intimidated by that. We’ve already gone through hundreds of years of doing this to ourselves,” he told the Muslim man.

“It is absolutely right to criticize Muhammad, his conduct, his words, it is right to criticize the Quran, and if you don’t like that, go and live somewhere else.”

“Any Islamist who tries to impose Sharia Law, any Islamist who thinks that we’re going to use violence because you criticized our prophet or that you criticized our book, I want a country that will destroy their lives, take away their kids, chuck them in prison, stop them from having jobs, boot them out of the country,” Bob added.

“I do not want to tolerate any Muslim living in this country that does not accept the Christian heritage of this land and what comes with that. If you are willing to accept the Christian heritage of the nation, then there’s a place for you.”

In a country that arrests its citizens for memes, Bob’s monologue is bold, if not heroic.

The British have recently shied away from accepting Christ and have denied His place in their history in favor of secular notions of tolerance and diversity.

The only end achieved has been the surrender of their country to a people who would subjugate them. Bob is not advocating for the banning of a religion entirely, but for its people to acknowledge where they are while practicing it.

The Anglosphere’s Christian roots date back more than a millennium. As Bob mentioned, his people have endured centuries of internal critiques.

For Islam, its collision course with the Western world stems not from just being a faith, but being a totalizing political ideology.

Muhammad did not just claim prophethood, but rose as a political leader for his followers to emulate.

The spiritual and the political are intertwined within Islam.

Until the West understands this, it will continue to be led by ignorance in believing these people only yearn for a peaceful coexistence.

