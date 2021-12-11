Watch: Fiery Matt Gaetz Reveals When the Era of RINOs and Weak Republicans Will Finally End

Conservative firebrand Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida put the Deep State on check this week, issuing a warning that, should the Republicans take back the House in 2022, the days of RINO inaction in the face of shameless establishment corruption will be through.

The Republican lawmaker has been a vocal critic of the federal government’s detainment and treatment of individuals charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 incursion on Capitol Hill.

He was joined in a news conference by his GOP colleagues, representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Paul Gozar of Arizona and Louie Gohmert of Texas, who joined him in decrying the “outrageous” treatment the Jan. 6 defendants have been subject to.

“The Jan. 6 defendants are being treated differently on a whole ’nother level,” Greene said, The New York Post reported. “They have been beaten by the guards. They are called white supremacists. They are denied religious services, haircuts, shaving, the ability to trim their fingernails.”

“They’re denied time with their attorneys,” she said. “They are denied the ability to even see their families and have their families visit there. They are denied bail and being held there without bail. Many of these people have never been charged for a crime before. Some of them are veterans. And the treatment is unbelievable.”

Greene recently compiled a report on the visit she and Gohmert paid to the D.C. jail where the defendants are being housed, which Gaetz pointed to as an example of the kind of oversight that Republicans should strive for — and have, up until now, failed at accomplishing.

“It has been 174 days since my colleagues and I sent a letter to FBI Director Wray asking basic questions about the FBI’s involvement in January 6th,” he said. “Americans should not be languishing in hideous, unconstitutional conditions waiting for basic answers like this, waiting for basic answers regarding evidence, waiting for access to counsel.”

.@RepMattGaetz: “We are going to take power after this next election. When we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan, and Trey Gowdy, and no real oversight, and no real subpoenas. It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Dr. Gosar, and myself.” pic.twitter.com/8ID1vMN8IZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2021

Gaetz said that Greene’s report “must be a guidepost for ongoing Republican oversight effort in the Congress,” vowing, “we are going to take power after this next election,” i.e. the November 2022 midterms, which could flip the House red once again.

Is the era of RINO leadership coming to an end? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (631 Votes) No: 6% (39 Votes)

“And when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight, and no real subpoenas,” he declared. “It’s going to be the days of Jim Jordan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Dr. Gozar and myself doing everything to get the answers to these questions.”

These scathing references were issued at former Congressman Paul Ryan, who served as House Speaker the last time the Republicans had control of the House of Representatives, and former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, who was fond of delivering televised rebukes to top Democrats accused of corruption, yet was criticized by fellow Republicans for failure to deliver subpoenas to compel them to provide testimony to his panel.

Indeed, the last five years of Republican politics have indeed involved a whole lot of talk about outrageous Democrat/Deep State scandals like Benghazi, Uranium One, Hillary Clinton’s missing emails and the Russia collusion hoax with very, very little action.

Meanwhile, over the last year, Republican voters have witnessed what seems to many of them to have been a stolen — or at least heavily manipulated — general election. They stood in horror as a riotous incursion on Capitol Hill on the part of MAGA-hatted Trump supporters was spun as a white supremacist attempt to overthrow the government and has continuously borne the suspicious marks of yet another Deep State FBI frame-up.

They’ve watched the Biden administration roll out the most socially progressive and aggressively statist policies in the history of our country. They’ve watched the First Son, long accused of selling access to his president dad and being in bed with Chinese Communist Party-linked businesses, turn his life over to a suspiciously lucrative art career that the White House assures us is entirely legitimate because purchasers of his amateur pieces are entirely anonymous.

They watched our withdrawal from Afghanistan go up in smoke, as the lives of 13 service members killed in a blast at the hands of a freshly empowered ISIS were lost and American civilians were stranded in the war-torn nation, forgotten by the administration. That served to highlight the decades of terrible foreign policy in Washington D.C. that President Donald Trump and his big tent of outraged, everyman voters who were tired of endless wars and crooked leaders sought to change.

Inflation is skyrocketing, the supply chain is spiraling into instability and the pandemic is raging. Meanwhile, the Biden administration, with very little recourse from establishment Republicans, is trying to threaten millions of private citizens with job losses should they refuse to get the vaccine and siccing its Department of Justice on angry parents who are tired of radically far-left indoctrination being forced down the throats of their children.

The time for better oversight is most certainly here. There’s no doubt that Republican voters are eager for it and will vote for the candidates who aren’t afraid to call a spade a spade and who promise they will finally, at long last, confront and stamp out corruption in the swamp.

I can’t honestly say if Gaetz, Taylor Greene, Jordan and Gozar will bring an era of moral leadership to Washington D.C., but I do know that millions of Americans are waking up to the fact that our nation and the values that protect voters from a tyrannical state are on the rocks.

The establishment left has been wildly aggressive with its forced, radical social changes and brazen with its rabid statism and blatant corruption. It has been beyond frustrating to watch Republicans campaign on our outrage, only to fail to hold the subjects of our outrage to account.

It’s time to fight fire with fire. These firebrands in Washington may be the only ones willing to try to get the job done.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation