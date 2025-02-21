Share
Commentary
Sports
An overhead view of TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, is shown during "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between the U.S. and Canada on Thursday.
Commentary
An overhead view of TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, is shown during "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between the U.S. and Canada on Thursday. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Watch: Fired-Up American Fans Contribute to 'Impossible to Describe' Anthem Ahead of US-Canada Clash

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 21, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

The United States may have lost the 4 Nations Face-Off final, which was to be expected; after all, the Canadians, their opponents, had won 18 out of their last 19 matchups.

However, they won the battle of the national anthems — and if there was anything resembling a moral victory, this was it.

After Canadian fans booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” in two games played in Montreal, fans in Boston sang along with every word of the anthem before Thursday night’s game at the TD Garden.

Canada won the first-ever tournament in overtime with a goal by Connor McDavid, giving them a 3-2 win; the other nations participating in the NHL-run tourney were Sweden and Finland.

However, that moment came after 68 minutes of hockey, all of which started with a very patriotic crowd in Boston:

Did you watch USA vs. Canada?

It’s enough to make even this New York-area kid feel proud of Bostonians.

Just in case you were wondering where this started: Last Thursday, before the United States’ first game before Finland, the crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal booed our national anthem.

“I didn’t like it. That’s all I got,” said U.S. star Matthew Tkachuk afterwards.

Related:
Singer Changes National Anthem Words to Mock Trump, But It Backfires Horribly

And lo and behold, it happened a second time at the Bell Centre on Saturday, with the United States playing Canada this time:

Well, that didn’t meet with quite the same level of restraint that the anthem-booing did the first time: Tkachuk, along with his brother Brady Tkachuk and J.T. Miller, coordinated fights that started as soon as the whistle blew.

The Canadians were on a 17-game winning streak going into the matchup; it ended with the United States beating Canada 3-1 on home ice and clinching a spot in the final.

“Matthew’s fight to start it off was such an energy boost,” Brady Tkachuk said.

“I think I was more excited, more nervous than my own. And then Millsy to cap it off to go against a big guy like that, I think he did a great job.”

Canada managed to beat Finland 5-3 to set up the rematch at TD Garden, which they won — but not before the United States, which still remained the underdog, took it into OT.

And even the president got involved, with a feisty statement of support on Truth Social before the game.

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” he wrote Thursday.

For all those of you who don’t believe in moral victories, let’s just put it this way: The 51st state certainly doesn’t come across looking like good winners after a tournament they seemed pre-ordained to win and tried to use to taunt the United States. Instead, they managed to prevail by the skin of their teeth — the ones they have left, of course, being hockey players and all.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




As Dems Fake Concern for FBI, Dem. Sen. Celebrates Man Who Murdered 2 Agents
Liberal Kennedys Will Go Catatonic - Bannon Announces First Act for Reformed Kennedy Center
Watch: Fired-Up American Fans Contribute to 'Impossible to Describe' Anthem Ahead of US-Canada Clash
Singer Changes National Anthem Words to Mock Trump, But It Backfires Horribly
Fact Check: Did DOGE Post Classified Info on Website? Absolutely Not - Biden Posted It in 2024
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation