Watch: Fired-Up American Fans Contribute to 'Impossible to Describe' Anthem Ahead of US-Canada Clash

The United States may have lost the 4 Nations Face-Off final, which was to be expected; after all, the Canadians, their opponents, had won 18 out of their last 19 matchups.

However, they won the battle of the national anthems — and if there was anything resembling a moral victory, this was it.

After Canadian fans booed “The Star-Spangled Banner” in two games played in Montreal, fans in Boston sang along with every word of the anthem before Thursday night’s game at the TD Garden.

Canada won the first-ever tournament in overtime with a goal by Connor McDavid, giving them a 3-2 win; the other nations participating in the NHL-run tourney were Sweden and Finland.

THERE IT IS! THE GAME WINNER! THE TOURNAMENT WINNER! 😱😱😱 CONNOR MCDAVID HAS WON IT FOR CANADA!!! #4Nations pic.twitter.com/nDneA2e26K — NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2025

However, that moment came after 68 minutes of hockey, all of which started with a very patriotic crowd in Boston:

One of the coolest moments I’ve ever witnessed. The ENTIRE arena sang the US National Anthem in unison. The ending is impossible to describe… pic.twitter.com/44yYnUkwmn — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) February 21, 2025

ALL OF BOSTON IS SINGING THE ANTHEM 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/DnFbhdXRz6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 21, 2025

It’s enough to make even this New York-area kid feel proud of Bostonians.

Just in case you were wondering where this started: Last Thursday, before the United States’ first game before Finland, the crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal booed our national anthem.

“I didn’t like it. That’s all I got,” said U.S. star Matthew Tkachuk afterwards.

And lo and behold, it happened a second time at the Bell Centre on Saturday, with the United States playing Canada this time:

How the “Star-Spangled Banner” sounded inside Bell Centre before USA-Canada at #4Nations. Plenty of boos. pic.twitter.com/EFoKJMFuAh — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 16, 2025

Well, that didn’t meet with quite the same level of restraint that the anthem-booing did the first time: Tkachuk, along with his brother Brady Tkachuk and J.T. Miller, coordinated fights that started as soon as the whistle blew.

USA vs. Canada started off in MADNESS 😳 📺: ABC/ESPN+/Disney+ pic.twitter.com/BrWlXzMb7J — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2025

The Canadians were on a 17-game winning streak going into the matchup; it ended with the United States beating Canada 3-1 on home ice and clinching a spot in the final.

DYLAN LARKIN, MICHIGAN MAN THE USA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/t5MGZBbQdf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 16, 2025

JAKE GUENTZEL EMPTY NET TO SEAL IT PLAY FREEEE BIRRRRD 🦅 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9crPWRaxL7 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 16, 2025

“Matthew’s fight to start it off was such an energy boost,” Brady Tkachuk said.

“I think I was more excited, more nervous than my own. And then Millsy to cap it off to go against a big guy like that, I think he did a great job.”

Canada managed to beat Finland 5-3 to set up the rematch at TD Garden, which they won — but not before the United States, which still remained the underdog, took it into OT.

And even the president got involved, with a feisty statement of support on Truth Social before the game.

Trump reiterates Canada will be a 51st state: pic.twitter.com/1f8ZgqIgy9 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) February 20, 2025

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” he wrote Thursday.

For all those of you who don’t believe in moral victories, let’s just put it this way: The 51st state certainly doesn’t come across looking like good winners after a tournament they seemed pre-ordained to win and tried to use to taunt the United States. Instead, they managed to prevail by the skin of their teeth — the ones they have left, of course, being hockey players and all.

