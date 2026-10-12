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Watch: Fireworks as Black Student and Talarico Voters Meet - Begin Hating, Attacking Each Other in Seconds

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 12, 2026 at 2:13pm
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While most of the news surrounding James Talarico’s campaign has been his trouble with disappearing for almost two weeks, it’s also worth noting that the Democrats’ would-be Texan savior also has problems with one of their traditional blocs: black voters.

Mind you, the disappearing thing is still bigger. Talarico, who hopes to flip a Senate seat in November, mysteriously vanished for 12 days, leading to questions about his absence with the “flu” that the media dismissed as “conspiracy theories.” If he were a Republican, Talarico would already be under indictment for something by Letitia James.

But that’s not the only reason he’s going viral right now, thanks to a minor-league lefty influencer by the name of Briana Nunn-Williams.

According to a post on Instagram last week, Nunn-Williams got into an argument with a couple which “chose to buy a home directly across the street from an HBCU where there is LEGAL street parking.”

In this case, the historically black school was Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. The couple was white, and they had a sign out front announcing that they were supporting James Talarico.

They immediately said that they had paid $1.5 million for the home and therefore could dictate who parked there, something that Nunn-Williams (or whoever was confronting them in the video) disagreed with.

“The fact that she degraded our school and said she paid 1.5 million dollars to gentrify our neighborhood and said we only have a 25% graduation rate is SO racist and disgusting,” she said in the caption to her post.

Do you think James Talarico's campaign is struggling to connect with black voters?

“I kindly asked she not touch our cars because it’s legal to park there which resulted in her threatening the call the cops on me,” she continued.

“I was also standing in the street which was not on her property. See how quickly she screams at me and asserts her privilege over a Black Woman. Please if you know who this is, alert her job so people can be aware of how she behaves towards Black people. We are SO tired of the disrespect and danger to our lives.”

This was less coherent as it played out in real time:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @briii.likethecheese

Related:
As Mental Hospital Story Looms, Talarico Gets Even More Bad News as TikTok Fraud Comes to Light

Yikes. Threats of police involvement and plenty of petty Karening. Apparently, the woman has gotten her lawyers involved, and there are police on the street, according to a weekend update.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @briii.likethecheese

I get that this wasn’t a great show on Spandex Karen’s part, but are we really sure that this is “white supremacist” behavior that is “endangering lives?” I somewhat doubt it.

However, this whole spat might end up being a symbol of something much more important than Talarico’s “flu” (or whatever) in the whole scheme of things.

For all his other strengths, the Democratic nominee represents a ball of inchoate liberal luxury beliefs ambling around the Texas plains, looking for the kind of people who might be caught on video telling someone who has a beef with them how much their house costs when you argue with them about parking.

This set of positions — described, memorably, by CNN’s Abby Phillip as “woke mad libs” and “cringy” — doesn’t exactly get black voters excited the same way it does with whites.

It also doesn’t help that Talarico beat Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the primary; while Crockett had zero chance of winning the general election, she’s made things harder for him by calling the primary “a racist race.”

And lo and behold, Democrats worry that he’s going to be tripped up by his lack of black support.

Ashley Etienne, former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that there was concern among Democratic operatives about “mild enthusiasm among black voters,” among other issues.

So what has he done to reassure black voters? Throwing them sops like this:

Yeah, there’s nothing that says “I’m your guy” like saying “I think sympathy for a convicted murderer is important to your life.”

And now, we have the perfect summation of this: a black activist confronting the typical Talarico booster over stuff that doesn’t matter. To be fair, Nunn-Williams seems to have kept her cool more than Spandex Karen. However, watching two different types of leftists mix like oil and water — all while the Talarico sign adorns the background of the video — is a nasty little augury for Democrats who figure that Texas is in the bag.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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