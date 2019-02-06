Watch: First Big Cheers of SOTU Go to Melania, D-Day Heroes, Buzz Aldrin

At President Trump’s second State of the Union address Tuesday night, the first big cheers were reserved for a group of American heroes and the first lady.

The president opened by thanking the usual individuals — including his wife Melania, who received a long ovation from the chamber.

Taking part in the round of applause were both Vice President Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, sitting in their customary position behind the president, who turned toward Melania to clap.

First lady Melania Trump receives long ovation after being introduced by Pres. Trump at outset of his #SOTU address https://t.co/DLXbOiBGey pic.twitter.com/V7wa1ccgKR — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 6, 2019

After a short entreaty toward party unity — in which he said he would lay out “not a Republican agenda or Democrat agenda,” but “an agenda of the American people” — there was a second round of ovations, this time for American heroes.

With the 75th anniversary of D-Day approaching in June, Trump thanked three surviving veterans of that fateful operation.

“On D-Day June 6, 1944, 15,000 young American men jumped from the skies, and 60,000 more stormed in from the sea to save our civilization from tyranny,” Trump said.

“Here with us tonight are three of those incredible heroes. Private First Class Joseph Reilly, Staff Sergeant Irving Locker and Sergeant Herman Zeitchik.”

Pres. Trump praised three “incredible heroes” who participated in D-Day “to save our civilization from tyranny.” They received a rousing standing ovation. https://t.co/aiCxLU221a #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ydZ2QKwJsc — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2019

Locker stood and pumped his fist as the men were applauded by the chamber.

The White House tweeted out portraits of the three D-Day veterans as the speech was taking place.

Sergeant Herman Zeitchik, World War II and D-Day veteran. pic.twitter.com/ReInfoqY8S — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

Staff Sergeant Irving Locker, World War II and D-Day veteran. pic.twitter.com/E7E36TVj8B — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

Private First Class Joseph Reilly, World War II and D-Day veteran. pic.twitter.com/cAvvvlm0sw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2019

Another hero who garnered an early round of applause was Buzz Aldrin, the Apollo 11 astronaut and second man to walk on the moon.

Buzz Aldrin, one of the first men to walk on the moon, stands and salutes as President Trump introduces him during the State of the Union #SOTU https://t.co/EtbOZcIPJj pic.twitter.com/gq1otL6biR — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 6, 2019

“Gentlemen, we salute you. In 2019 we also celebrate 50 years since brave young pilots flew a quarter of one million miles through space to plant the American flag on the face of the moon,” the president said.

“Half a century later, we are joined by one of the Apollo 11 astronauts who planted that flag, Buzz Aldrin. Thank you, Buzz. This year, American astronauts will go back to space in American rockets.”

The president was referring to a project by Elon Musk’s American-based SpaceX which aims to transport our astronauts to the International Space Station.

Since the demise of the Space Shuttle program, astronauts going to the ISS have only traveled there aboard Russian-made Soyuz rockets. Phys.org reported that the first manned launch is to take place in June, although Quartz has reported in the past there are worries regarding delays to the program. Boeing is also planning a manned launch of its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft this year, although it too has been beset by delays.

According to The Associated Press, neither Aldrin nor the D-Day veterans were announced guests.

