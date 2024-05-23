Watch: First-Grader's Mom Has Complete Meltdown After He Doesn't Win Award at Ceremony
A video of a Georgia mother hurling expletives at faculty, staff and administrators at an elementary school award ceremony earlier this week has gone viral online.
According to the clip and the TikTok account that posted it, the mother became enraged when her son did not receive an award at the ceremony, so she stood up and began cursing.
The child was apparently not rewarded publicly for a job well done during the 2023-2024 school year, so his mother unleashed on those running the Atlanta school.
The TikTok account that posted the short clip commented, “She literally started out of nowhere, the principal was giving his final remarks… telling the kids to read over the summer … i do not know if he actually was supposed to get one.”
WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some viewers might find offensive.
The video showed the woman fly into a tantrum with no apparent concern for the children present or for how her behavior might reflect on her son.
@just.netris She literally started out of nowhere, the principal was giving his final remarks… telling the kids to read over the summer 😂😂😂😂😂.. i do not know if he actually was supposed to get one #fypシ゚viral #school #fypシ #parents #decaturga #atlanta ♬ original sound – Netriss
“His report card says different,” she screamed. “Pull that s*** up!”
The woman, who was not named but was labeled a “helicopter mom” by The New York Post, also shouted, “You’re gonna single these mother-f***ing kids out!”
“Pull it up!” she declared.
Others filmed inside the school appeared uncomfortable, while one school official apologized on the raging parent’s behalf.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I apologize,” a man on stage at the school ceremony said. “I apologize.”
The Post shared a clearer, edited version of the outburst.
The TikTok clip of the outburst had amassed more than nine million views as of Thursday morning and plenty of people had commented on the woman’s behavior.
“My heart goes out to the child,” one woman responded after watching the clip.
Another wrote, “The report cards go home before the assembly. You know if your baby is getting an award.”
One woman who came across the clip said she viewed it as a reflection of modern society as a whole.
“We have to do better with decorum,” she commented. “I mean seriously.”
