Watch: FL Teen's Song About 1st Amendment Climbs the Charts, 'There Is a Hunger Out There for This Kind of Music'

With a patriotic song about the First Amendment, Florida teen Colt Jaxon has begun to rival country music star Blake Shelton for one of the most-streamed songs.

The 16-year-old Jaxon won the 2021 Constituting America nationwide First Amendment-themed songwriting contest with his song titled “1A,” the Washington Examiner reported.

After winning the contest, the organization paid for Jaxon to also professionally record the song.

By the end of August, the song ranked in the top 10 streamed songs on Play MPE, sitting eight spots below Shelton.

With lyrics such as “First Amendment, you’re so fine,” Jaxon’s song has caught on.

“These days the First is under attack. They wanna take our freedoms back … We must preserve this liberty, make petition for the courts to see, so we can keep this republic free … The First Amendment is the one I love. Without you, what would we become?” the lyrics of the song continue.







“Our country would not be where it is today without the First Amendment,” Jaxon told the Epoch Times.

“The First Amendment is one of the things that keeps it together. We wouldn’t really be free without it,” he added.

Jaxon lives on a small cattle ranch close to Tampa, Florida where he is homeschooled.

His parents noted that from an early age, Jaxon seemed to have an innate musical talent.

Now one of Jaxon’s music teachers is Millie Puente, who won a 1991 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album, the Epoch Times reported.

“I noticed that he had a special gift that needed to be developed,” Puente said about Jaxon.

“Every song he sings, I’m like, ‘That’s a hit, that’s a hit, that’s a hit,’” she said.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Pinkerton, a spokeswoman for Constituting America, said that Jaxon’s hit song shows that people want patriotic music like his First Amendment song.

Pinkerton also feels the Constituting America contest is valuable in teaching students “founding principles that they aren’t all learning in school,” the Epoch Times reported.

According to Pinkerton, this organization is one of the few Constitution-oriented groups that reaches a younger demographic through social media and apps.

With the songwriting contest in particular, “We’ve had many hits that have done well because there is a hunger out there for this kind of music,” Pinkerton said.

“But Colt’s music has a unique sound and style,” she added.

