Watch: Flight Attendant Pulls No Punches With Rude Passenger: 'You Shut Up! I Am Not Your Servant'

 By Richard Moorhead  December 23, 2022 at 11:21am
A flight attendant ran out of patience with a disruptive passenger on a flight from Turkey to India.

Another passenger captured video of the contentious exchange between a flight attendant of the Indian airline IndiGo and the passenger.

The flight from Istanbul to Delhi occurred earlier this month, according to the New York Post.

“My crew is crying because of you,” the attendant explained to a passenger in a video that began after the parties began arguing.

The distressed female flight attendant justified her own elevated tone by claiming the passenger had already been yelling.

The dispute quickly escalated after the passenger loudly directed the attendant to “shut up!”

“You shut up! I am sorry, you cannot talk to me like that!” the attendant responded.

The agitated passenger attempted to secure the flight attendant’s obedience by describing her as a “servant.”

The flight attendant quickly corrected his misconception.

“I am an employee! I am not your servant,” the woman explained.

IndiGo revealed that the dispute in question began over a passenger’s in-flight meal in a statement regarding the video.

Many Twitter users who viewed Indian journalist Tarun Shukla’s shared video of the altercation took the flight attendant’s side.

Abuse of airline employees in-flight isn’t a phenomenon limited to any one country.

Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors to prioritize crimes targeting flight attendants in Nov. 2021, citing a rise in abusive behavior directed against the workers.

