Watch: Flight Attendant Pulls No Punches With Rude Passenger: 'You Shut Up! I Am Not Your Servant'

A flight attendant ran out of patience with a disruptive passenger on a flight from Turkey to India.

Another passenger captured video of the contentious exchange between a flight attendant of the Indian airline IndiGo and the passenger.

The flight from Istanbul to Delhi occurred earlier this month, according to the New York Post.

“My crew is crying because of you,” the attendant explained to a passenger in a video that began after the parties began arguing.

The distressed female flight attendant justified her own elevated tone by claiming the passenger had already been yelling.

Tempers soaring even mid-air: “I am not your servant” An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

The dispute quickly escalated after the passenger loudly directed the attendant to “shut up!”

“You shut up! I am sorry, you cannot talk to me like that!” the attendant responded.

The agitated passenger attempted to secure the flight attendant’s obedience by describing her as a “servant.”

The flight attendant quickly corrected his misconception.

“I am an employee! I am not your servant,” the woman explained.

IndiGo revealed that the dispute in question began over a passenger’s in-flight meal in a statement regarding the video.

Had asked for @IndiGo6E statement on this forwarded video : We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection. 1/2 — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

Many Twitter users who viewed Indian journalist Tarun Shukla’s shared video of the altercation took the flight attendant’s side.

I AM AN EMPLOYEE AND I AM NOT YOUR SERVANT. This line should be the line of the year by an employee.

Give this lady an award @IndiGo6E. The increase in competition is giving customers feel that they owe us.

Sorry but you dont. Period. 🙏 Enough is enough. — Alankrit Shukla (@alashshukla) December 21, 2022

Abuse of airline employees in-flight isn’t a phenomenon limited to any one country.

Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors to prioritize crimes targeting flight attendants in Nov. 2021, citing a rise in abusive behavior directed against the workers.

