Watch: Florida Man Cries Thanking DeSantis for Hurricane Aid, Then Does a 180 and Blasts Biden

Leave it to Florida Man to say just what you were thinking … but in a way that can’t be repeated in front of women and children.

In a short video shared Wednesday on TikTok, a man who introduced himself as Joey Donkersloot did just that.

It’s a short video, and it’s definitely not safe for work, so let me give you a quick play-by-play.

“All you guys know me, Joey Donkersloot,” the video opens. The video was shared to someone else’s TikTok account, where it’s received almost half a million views, but for some reason it doesn’t appear on Donkersloot’s. (Don’t worry: We have it for you a little further down.)

However, he appears to be the genuine article: According to various social media accounts, he’s a resident of Pine Island, which got blasted by Hurricane Ian when it made landfall almost two weeks ago, and former owner of Dunkersloot Marine. (A post on the company’s Facebook page says the business was bought out last year, which leads me to wonder how the new owners feel about Dunkersloot’s TikTok fame … but I digress.)

“Ron DeSantis answered my prayers,” he said next on the video. “Came to St. James City today, shook my hand.”

St. James City is an unincorporated “census-designated area” on Pine Island. (Dunkersloot’s TikTok handle is “joeymayorofpineisland.”)

At this point in the video, Dunkersloot started to tear up — which, until I finished watching the entire video, is why I thought this video had gotten so many views.

“And he’s getting us all the food and water and everything we need. He was there; he came for us. He’s helping us. God bless him. He’s going to be our next president,” Donkersloot said.

I guess if the marine business in Florida ever goes south, he could get a gig doing election forecasts.

“I should be on all the national news, but he came. He’s going to help us. We got help coming now, it’s coming. Thank you, Gov. DeSantis. Thank you,” he said.

Well, I don’t know about all the national news. What he said next is probably what made this video go viral, but it’s also likely to keep him off the prime-time broadcasts.

Did I mention that this video wasn’t safe for work? Let me just make sure you’re paying attention, because if you happen to be watching this around other people, you might want to turn the sound down. Like, way down.

Because when this grateful, tearful man remembered who DeSantis might be running against in 2024 … well, let’s just say his attitude changed. Significantly.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

“F*** you, Joe Biden, you piece of s***,” Donkersloot said angrily. “You never even came, you lousy motherf***er.”

To be fair, that’s not entirely true, of course. President Biden did visit Florida last week — although, one assumes from this video that he didn’t shake Donkersloot’s hand while he was there.

And he’s probably not going to after this video, which you can see here:

Sadly, I don’t think this video is going to make it into DeSantis’ next campaign ad, though Donkersloot’s emotions can perhaps be overlooked, given the context of such a destructive natural disaster as Ian.

I’m sure the governor appreciates the endorsement anyway.

