Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: Florida Man Goes Viral for Colorful Endorsement of Ron DeSantis - 'And I'm a Democrat'

 By George Upper  October 3, 2022 at 11:08am
Parler Share

He’s probably not going to appear in any campaign ads this season, but the man in this video might have given Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the strongest endorsement for next month’s election he’s gotten this year.

The unnamed speaker in this video, which conservative commentator Don Bongino posted on Twitter early Monday morning, said he was a Democrat from Arcadia, Florida, and was going to be voting for DeSantis in November.

Unfortunately, his expletive-laden comments would require so much editing to make them even PG-13 that there’s no way they’re going to get the distribution some would like to see.

Of course, the establishment media isn’t going to help with that — a black Democrat in Florida voting red? We’re expecting Politifact to rate it “Missing Context” any second now.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Trending:
DeSantis Turns the Tables on CNN Reporter Who Questioned Hurricane Ian Response: 'Where Was Your Industry?'

(And how. Seriously, if you’re at work, you should probably turn the sound down. And I mean way down. Also, maybe if you’re not at work.)

“They’re s***ting about DeSantis, but that gas is here in Arcadia,” the man said, pointing to a tanker truck that the camera then panned to. “I don’t know about the rest’a y’all, but it’s here in Arcadia.”

Do you think there will be a red wave this November?

“So y’all know who we voting for,” he added, as his companion laughed. “I don’t know an awful lot about the rest of you [distinguished ladies and gentlemen], but I’m voting for DeSantis.

“And I’m a Democrat,” he added.

“Y’all can call it what the f*** you want to call it,” he was starting to add, when a woman off-camera interrupted him with a warning about his language.

“We got children out here,” she said.

“OK, I’m sorry, ma’am,” he responded. (He didn’t seem all that sorry to me.)

Related:
Joy Reid Openly Mocked After Accidentally Implying Florida Looters Are Black People

I should state for the record that The Western Journal has been unable to verify that this man is from Arcadia (or even Florida) or a Democrat (or registered to vote at all). For that matter, we can’t say for sure that there’s any gas in that truck he pointed at, or that Gov. DeSantis had anything to do with it being there.

Conservative publicist and media figure Jillian Anderson said the video was made at 2:00 a.m. today in her own tweet, and former radio host John Cardillo tweeted a confirmation of the sentiment expressed by the unnamed speaker in the video, if not of the specific details.

If, indeed, that sentiment is widespread, Democrats may be in even bigger trouble in the state than Republicans have dared to hope.

According to the Division of Elections of Florida’s Department of State, there are already more than a quarter-million more registered Republicans than Democrats in the Sunshine State. That fact alone should have state Democrats worried about the gubernatorial election in a little over a month.

DeSantis is facing former Gov. Charlie Crist, who’s looking for a chance at a do-over. That fact should also have state Democrats worried about the gubernatorial election in a little over a month.

But if Democrats like this man are planning to cross the aisle and vote for the Republican incumbent, Crist had better buckle up.

He’s facing Category 5 headwinds.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Editor-at-Large
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently editor-at-large. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, editor-at-large of The Western Journal, is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He writes "The Upper Cut," a weekly column that appears quarterly (more or less). He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens, and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military




Watch: Florida Man Goes Viral for Colorful Endorsement of Ron DeSantis - 'And I'm a Democrat'
DeSantis Turns the Tables on CNN Reporter Who Questioned Hurricane Ian Response: 'Where Was Your Industry?'
Texas Officials Sound the Alarm as Human Smugglers Take to the Sky with New Tactic: 'Who Is Involved with This?
7 Words that Will Break Your Heart - One Boy's Journey to Help Victims of Ian
Report: Biden Admin Admits the Worst Has Happened with Iran Nuclear Deal - Just in Time for WW3
See more...

Conversation