New airport surveillance video shows FBI agents surrounding former Rep. Eric Swalwell after he stepped off a plane in San Francisco.

The footage, first obtained by the California Post and published in a New York Post video, captures the Aug. 15 encounter at SFO.

Swalwell is wearing a hat, hoodie, and sneakers. He has a backpack on and is seen pulling a rolling bag.

Agents meet him at the gate while other travelers walk past.

He is then escorted through the terminal, up an escalator, and into a hallway marked “restricted area.”

He enters a room with several people.

Agents served a search warrant around 8:25 p.m. and took a white Apple iPhone, a charging cable, a wall adapter, and an Apple MacBook Pro, according to the warrant inventory cited by the New York Post.

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They left him a copy of the warrant and a list of what they seized.

The Western Journal reported the stop and the home search when the story first broke in August.

🚨New Footage Shows The Moment FBI Surrounded Eric Swalwell To SEIZE His Laptop And Phone Federal agents at San Francisco International Airport confronted him after he deboarded a plane to obtain his devices as part of the criminal investigation into him. pic.twitter.com/WMcle24jbe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 1, 2026

Federal agents searched his Washington, D.C., residence the next day.

The Justice Department inquiry is tied to sexual misconduct allegations, not to Swalwell’s old association with suspected Chinese operative Christine Fang.

Swalwell has denied the sexual assault claims. After they became public, he left Congress, quit the California governor’s race, and apologized to his wife for what he called poor judgment.

At least four women have made public accusations.

Those remain allegations, and he has not been convicted.

Separate investigations have been launched by the Manhattan district attorney and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Court papers indicate the federal case is being handled by prosecutors and the FBI in San Francisco and involves a civil rights statute that applies when someone acting under government authority is accused of violating another person’s rights.

The new video does not add charges. It shows the seizure that had only been described in words.

Swalwell appears to cooperate in the footage.

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