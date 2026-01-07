Watch: Footage from Multiple Angles Confirms DHS Account of Minneapolis ICE-Involved Shooting

Video footage from multiple angles appears to corroborate the Department of Homeland Security’s account of a fatal shooting Wednesday involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

According to DHS, ICE officers were conducting targeted operations in the city when a group of rioters began blocking officers during the encounter.

The department said the situation escalated when one individual “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism.”

DHS said an ICE officer fired defensive shots after fearing for his life, the lives of fellow officers, and the safety of the public.

“He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” the statement said.

The alleged perpetrator was struck by gunfire and later died, DHS confirmed.

ICE officers injured during the incident are expected to make full recoveries, according to the department.

“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians,” DHS said.

The statement also cited a “1,300% increase in assaults” on law enforcement officers and an “8,000% increase in death threats” against them.

DHS described the situation as evolving and said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Two videos shared on social media platform X from the scene appear to support the DHS description of events.

One clip showed a Honda SUV as federal agents approached the vehicle and demanded that the driver exit.

An officer could be seen standing directly in front of the SUV.

WARNING: The following videos contain images and language that some viewers will find disturbing.

Moments later, the vehicle accelerated toward the officer, placing him in immediate danger.

Officers were then seen firing multiple shots at the vehicle.

The SUV briefly drove away before crashing just feet from where the encounter began.

A second video, filmed from behind and to the left of the endangered officer, also showed him clearly positioned in front of the vehicle as it moved forward.

Following the shooting, far-left Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the presence of federal immigration agents in the city.

“I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland,” Frey wrote on X.

“The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city,” he added. “We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”

