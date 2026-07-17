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Sen. Adam Schiff speaks during the confirmation hearing for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Sen. Adam Schiff speaks during the confirmation hearing for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Eric Lee / Getty Images)

Watch: Former Attorney General Teaches Adam Schiff a Lesson About How the Law Works During Hearing

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 17, 2026 at 6:16am
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I didn’t know there was a particular carve-out in the U.S. Constitution or in federal law where, if you’ve very publicly made yourself an enemy of the president, your past or present behavior is non-prosecutable.

Apparently, Sen. Adam Schiff knows of something like this.

On Thursday, the California Democrat — and notable Russiagate hoaxer — pressed former Attorney General John Ashcroft on this interesting theory of his.

Ashcroft, who was testifying in support of attorney general nominee Todd Blanche, was asked specifically about two cases in which Trump’s former or current adversaries acted in ways that could be prosecutable. Naturally, Schiff believes there should be a carveout for these fine individuals.

Ashcroft’s response? “They do not become exempt from following the law merely by their enmity to the president of the United States.”

Which I thought was common knowledge, but apparently not.

Schiff began by asking whether it was “appropriate for the president to call on the attorney general to prosecute one of his enemies,” which Ashcroft knew clearly wasn’t the appropriate question for how federal law enforcement works.

“I believe his job is to have an administration which calls for the enforcement of the laws of the United States without regard to the political preferences of the people who are perpetrators or accused individuals in the system,” Ashcroft said in his response.

“I’m not sure that I understand your answer, except you seem to accept the premise that it is now okay for a president to call the attorney general and ask him to prosecute his enemies,” Schiff replied. “You don’t seem to have a problem with that.”

“I believe the president needs to be an advocate of strong law enforcement,” Ashcroft said. “That includes his enemies… if an enemy of the president goes out and conducts a violent crime, it’s nothing wrong with the president calling the attorney general and saying, ‘I hope you do something about this violent crime.’”

The two incidents Schiff then brought up were “if the president’s enemy takes a photo of seashells” and if members of the Senate “make a video stating the plain law and Constitution that you can disobey an illegal order” in the military.

We know, of course, what he is referring to: Former FBI Director James Comey posted a picture of seashells reading “86 47” — effectively, get rid of Trump, which in the current political climate can only realistically be done through violence, something a former FBI director would be intimately aware of — and the infamous “Seditious Six” video in which six sitting Democratic lawmakers with past service in intelligence and the military urged service members to disobey orders if they sounded too Trumpy.

Related:
Watch: As Walls Close in, Schiff's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him in Resurfaced Pardon Video He Wishes Didn't Exist

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, one of the men behind this video, effectively admitted that this was a call for disobedience of orders that may not seem illegal due to the fact that the Democrats might get back into power, telling “Meet the Press” that “they may find out, you know, down the road, that they did something that is illegal.”

This is to say that you shouldn’t carry out orders you believe to be legal, because you might find out otherwise once the current president’s enemies get back into power:

But the legal intimidation and the targeting of one’s enemies, Schiff is saying, is on the side of President Trump, not the people issuing de facto threats. Okay, that tracks.

Ashcroft, however, had the appropriate response to all this right off the bat: “I believe that the Attorney General of the United States has the right and responsibility to enforce the law uniformly, and if the law has been broken by the President’s ‘enemies,’ he has a duty. They do not become exempt from following the law merely by their enmity to the president of the United States.”

“As a matter of fact, the people who break the law are in enmity with the people of the United States,” he added. “We used to call people who break the law ‘public enemies.’”

This should be too obvious to mention. In fact, the last administration made a point of going after everyone, up to and including Donald Trump, who they felt — not wrongly — electorally threatened by.

These aren’t merely individuals posting opinions or facts, but statements that are incitement masquerading as trolling, or possibly the other way around. The attorney general’s job is to find that out.

It’s not too obvious to mention when it comes to Schiff, however. The reasons for that, alas, are again too obvious to mention.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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