President Joe Biden’s incoherent rambling has become an almost daily occurrence at this point. Even so, a clip from his speech given in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, on Thursday was stunning even by his standards.

In a clip posted to Twitter by The Post Millennial, a Fox News host explained the network was going to do a live listen-in on Biden’s speech. When it did, Biden was prattling on about “the Ohio Pennsylvania” and “the Illinois president.”

You can’t make this stuff up.

What is Biden saying? pic.twitter.com/WZUKD4RDX8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 7, 2021

After about 30 seconds of what can only be described as strange rambling, the Fox News host cut away from the disaster and assured viewers the network would continue “monitoring” the speech.

Since Biden took office, some leftists have criticized conservatives for supposedly mocking his stutter or cherry-picking moments from his speeches to make him appear senile.

In this case, however, Fox News was not even discussing a previous blunder from Biden. The network was simply cutting to his speech for a live listen-in, and Biden was spitting out an indiscernible word salad in real-time.

At another point in the speech, the president was trying to describe a phone conversation he apparently had the night before, but he struggled to conjure up the right words to do so.

“You know, if I can digress for a just second, last night I was on the television, on television, I was on the telephone …” Biden stumbled before continuing his anecdote.

In these clips, Biden seemed even more confused than he usually is. His exasperated state, quiet mumbling and incoherent words depict a man who is genuinely unwell.

The importance of that fact can hardly be overstated. Americans deserve to see clips like these of our president not to laugh at him, but to understand the grave state of both Biden himself and the country at large.

Gaffes like these have been occurring seemingly every time Biden takes the podium. On Tuesday, two separate clips from Biden’s speech pitching his infrastructure bill in Michigan painted him in a similarly concerning light.

At one point, the president attempted to compare charging stations to underground gasoline in the 1920s, but he couldn’t do so without embarrassing himself.

During the Tuesday speech, Biden also tried to thank Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. Instead, he ended up talking about how Gilchrist “covers [Whitmer] in every way, both in terms of physically, and mentally, and every other way.”

After introducing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Joe Biden thanks the lieutenant governor, who “covers her in every way, both in terms of physically, and mentally, and every other way.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/B4HEr4uGQz — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 5, 2021

Biden’s gaffes are no longer a punchline — they are a frightening sign of what may come. His health and competency are paramount not only for him and his family, but also for the rest of the country.

