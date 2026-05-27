Watch: Fox Host Responds with Open Disgust as Anti-ICE Antagonist Attacks a Reporter for Daring to Video Their Behavior

Every day, it seems, we have cause to wonder whether our unhinged leftist neighbors will ever recover their sanity.

This holds doubly true in the case of women who protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement for upholding the law.

For instance, in a clip posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Fox News host Will Cain sarcastically credited a female leftist protester for her “eloquent argument” after she hurled vulgar epithets at reporter Alexis McAdams, who reported live from outside an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey.

“You are a protester who’s been out here, and you have a dirty mouth,” McAdams said to the woman at the beginning of the clip.

“You’re a f***ing b****,” the protester replied, hands on her hips.

“OK. So that’s just what we deal with. So just for people that want to know what it’s like to cover these protests, it’s constant with this. This is what these people do,” McAdams said.

Then, the reporter shifted from mocking the protester’s bad behavior to mocking her objective.

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“They want people who are in this country illegally to be released out onto the streets,” McAdams continued. “DHS [Department of Homeland Security] says that’s what they’re gonna not be doing. So we’ll see.”

The reporter then moved her microphone closer to the deranged protester.

“Nazi b****! That’s what you are,” the woman yelled.

At that point, the camera returned to Cain in the studio.

“That is an eloquent argument,” Cain said, no doubt reflecting his audience’s disgust and disbelief, “made against the presence of Alexis McAdams reporting on what’s happening there outside of Newark.”

In an aside to McAdams, he urged his colleague to “Stay safe.”

WARNING: The following video contains profanity and vulgar language that some may find offensive.

🚨 WOW! Fox reporter just peacefully CONFRONTED a “dirty mouth” leftist rioter at ICE Newark, and she LOST IT ALEXIS MCADAMS: “We have people like THIS…you have a dirty mouth.” LEFTIST: “You’re a b*tch.” MCADAMS: “They want people in this country illegally to be released.”… pic.twitter.com/N6nSDi2SvN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 26, 2026

Assuming they bother to investigate, our descendants will struggle to explain the behavior of these unhinged leftist women.

On two occasions in recent memory, leftist women have behaved in ways that sane people do not.

The first occurred after the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Watching the demonic glee with which many leftist women reacted to Kirk’s murder sent chills down decent people’s spines.

The second occasion — not a moment in time, but a continuing phenomenon — involved nationwide anti-ICE protests. The women who joined those protests to protect lawbreakers and thereby create more victims of illegal alien violence have exhibited a militant rage unlike anything many of us have ever seen.

Of course, we know that leftist women have self-reported mental illness at a substantially higher rate than their conservative counterparts. But this sort of behavior, on this large scale, seems to involve something much darker than mere brain chemistry.

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