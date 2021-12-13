Watch: Fox Host Shuts Down Race-Baiting Hawk Newsome in 7 Words When BLM Activist Plays the Race Card

Black Lives Matter activist Hawk Newsome has been much in the news lately after vowing “bloodshed” should New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstitute a plainclothes police unit as planned.

This didn’t go over as well as Newsome seems to have planned — nor, indeed, did an appearance on Fox News in which he accused host Martha MacCallum of “white privilege.”

In the Friday interview, which ended up going viral, MacCallum told Newsome, “come on, don’t throw that at me” after the white privilege remark and blew up the New York-area activist for being unresponsive to fears from “people of every background, faith, color.”

Newsome, of course, became a symbol for Black Lives Matter’s less savory side after he threatened Adams with chaos in the streets of Gotham if Adams were to reintroduce plainclothes-officer units in response to rising crime rates. (This is a side of the BLM movement the mainstream media seems thoroughly unwilling to cover. Here at The Western Journal, we don’t shy away from reporting about it. You can help us bring America the truth by subscribing.)

“If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we’re going to take to the streets again,” Newsome said after a meeting in November with Adams. (Adams is black as well, it’s worth pointing out.)

“There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people.”

This made the Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder a controversial figure in both local and national media, particularly after Adams reiterated his plan for reinstating the plainclothes units.

“This is what I’m going to do. That was my promise and I’m going to keep it,” Adams said in November after Newsome made his threat about bringing back the anti-crime units, according to the New York Post.

The unit, which was particularly unpopular with progressives, had been disbanded by outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio during the wokeness summer of 2020. What’s been more unpopular with residents, however, is New York City’s rising crime rates; the election of Adams, a moderate law-and-order candidate, was a repudiation of the hard-left element of the Democratic Party in the nation’s largest metropolis.

Do more conservatives need to adopt MacCallum's unapologetic stance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (947 Votes) No: 1% (9 Votes)

Adams, a former New York Police Department captain who narrowly won the city’s crowded Democratic primary in July after a lengthy vote count, has been unimpressed by Newsome’s threat:

“We’re not going to surrender to those who are saying we’re going to burn down New York. Not my city,” Adams said during an event Thursday, according to the New York Post.

In his appearance on Fox News the next day, Newsome told MacCallum that Adams “is engaging in a political circus — and my parents didn’t raise a clown.”

“Look at what happened after we engaged in this back and forth. He was on [Stephen] Colbert, he was on Anderson Cooper, he was on Bill Maher. I made him famous, right, for this spat we had. And if the mayor truly cared about what’s best for the city, he would’ve talked about the things we agreed upon in that meeting. But didn’t want to discuss that, Martha. He just wants the hype and the attention,” he told MacCallum.

Beyond Newsome’s dubious analysis of Adams’ motives, however, there was a question of whether the plainclothes units were needed. MacCallum brought up the city’s crime problem; Newsome responded by saying that “people are starving” and that they “need jobs and opportunity.”

To that, at least, MacCallum agreed.

“Absolutely, do what you can to keep the kids safe and let the police officers go out and keep those same kids safe. Because they’re dying at the hands of gangs,” MacCallum said.

The two talked over each other for a bit, with Newsome playing the race card:

MacCallum, he said, didn’t “know what it’s like, you don’t know what it’s like to be pulled over and thrown up against walls,” which she granted him. Then, he said: “You live from a place of white privilege, where you don’t –“

“Come on, don’t throw that at me!” MacCallum said.

“You know what? I want this whole city, people of every background, faith, color to be safer,” she said.”And what I see on the street is that that is not what is happening since this unit was disbanded.”







The great irony here, of course, is the fact that those coming “from a place of white privilege” are generally in Newsome’s corner. In New York City, well-off white liberals have jobs that allow them to Zoom into work and live in neighborhoods where crime isn’t as much of an issue.

If crime does concern them, they’re mobile enough to decamp from the city, leaving whatever problems were caused by the progressives they elected behind them. But they’ll still put a Black Lives Matter frame around their Facebook profile picture whenever there’s some kind of sociopolitical tumult, just so you know how much they care and that they’re on the side of Mr. Newsome and his ilk.

Meanwhile, there’s a lesson to be had for conservatives here. Whenever activists on the left take issues like basic public safety back to a place of racial discord, there’s seven words for you: “Come on, don’t throw that at me!”

Granted, you can come up with your own formulation, but MacCallum’s works perfectly fine in a pinch. Leave the Hawk Newsomes of the world to find a more appreciative audience for their race-baiting

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation