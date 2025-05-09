Share
Watch: Fox News Guest's Words Trail Off Before She Collapses During Live Broadcast

 By Randy DeSoto  May 9, 2025 at 12:18pm
Political commentator Camryn Kinsey collapsed during an appearance on Fox News Thursday night.

Kinsey — who worked in President Donald Trump’s White House during his first term — was discussing former President Joe Biden’s appearance on ABC’s “The View” earlier in the day, during which he had blamed sexism and racism among the American electorate as the reason Kamala Harris lost the presidential election in November.

“Yeah, it wasn’t sexism. There was actually no mention from the Trump campaign about her sex,” Kinsey told “Fox News @ Night” host Jonathan Hunt.

“They put her as the border czar. She never went to the border. So this is about incompetency, it’s not about uh, uh, ideology,” she added, but then began to lose her train of thought.

Kinsey suddenly lost consciousness and fell off her chair, hitting the studio floor hard.

“Oh my goodness, we’re just going to get some help here for Camryn,” Hunt responded. A crew member could be seen rushing to Kinsey’s aid.

Clearly flustered, Hunt tried to go to another guest before announcing with a tremor in his voice, “We’re gonna go to a break right here.”

After returning to air, Hunt said, “We want to give you a quick update on Camryn Kinsey, who some of you may have seen, appeared to faint just before we went to a break. Camryn is up and moving. We have paramedics checking her right now. We will keep you updated. Of course, we wish Camryn all the best.”

Fox News said in a statement to Deadline Friday morning, “After Fox News @ Night guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared. We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Kinsey followed up that statement with a post on the social media platform X, writing, “Wow, sorry for the scare last night. I want to start by thanking the incredible Fox News team and the EMTs who responded with such speed and care. It was an unexpected and frightening moment, but thanks to their professionalism and kindness, I’m doing well.”

She thanked well-wishers for calls, texts, and prayers.

“I’m taking it slow, staying hydrated, letting my body rest, and thanking the Lord that everything is okay,” she added.

Kinsey promised to be back on air soon and finish the point she was making about Harris.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kinsey worked for six months in the Trump White House at the end of his first term in the Presidential Personnel Office as external relations director.

Following that, she moved over to One America News Network, where she was a producer and White House correspondent. She is currently a media strategist.

