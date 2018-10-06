SECTIONS
Watch: Fox News Host Gets Stalked and Harassed Around New York City

"Fox & Friends" panel

By Chris Agee
at 11:08am
One Fox News Channel personality was recently followed and harassed by a pair of hecklers as he walked toward a New York City subway station.

According to Mediaite, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler followed “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on the walk, filming him as they asked a series of critical questions and expressed dismay over his broadcasting.

The two men comprise a comedy team called The Good Liars and began their encounter with Kilmeade on Friday after requesting a selfie with the cable news star.

Selvig and Kilmeade posed for the shot, leading the former to ask the latter if he had been “accused of sexually harassing Gretchen Carlson.”

A former “Fox & Friends” host, Carlson sued Fox News Channel CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016 and subsequently settled for $20 million.

Selvig and Steifler continued harassing Kilmeade as they pursued him into the subway station and attempted to entice the general public to join in the ridicule.

While some of the ribbing was mild, including Selvig’s taunt that the host’s backpack was “on crooked,” much of it focused on his perceived intolerance.

“Hey everyone, this is Brian Kilmeade,” Stiefler said at one point. “He says lots of weird, kind of racisty stuff on the news a lot.”

The comedy duo also focused on the apparent influence Kilmeade’s program has within the Oval Office. President Donald Trump has frequently praised the morning talk show as a trusted source for news.

Selvig called Kilmeade “the closest personal adviser” to the president.

“If you have anything you want Donald Trump to say or do, tell this guy because he’s the only person in America that Donald Trump listens to.”

Some of the surrounding passengers took Selvig up on his request for messages to Trump.

“He’s a career criminal,” one individual shouted. “He’s a traitor. He should go to hell!”

Another told the president to “stop grabbing p***ies” in an apparent reference to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The two taunters stayed with their target during the subway ride and exited with him.

Throughout the ordeal, Kilmeade remained quiet, opting against engaging those harassing him.

They continued following him to a business where Selvig said he would give the host $10 to make an on-air request for Trump’s resignation.

