Greg Gutfeld was playing a dangerous game.

The acerbic Fox News funnyman has been building a reputation for years as one of the keenest, funniest minds on the conservative side of the aisle, and his hugely successful nightly comic commentary show is just cementing that in place.

But on Friday night, Gutfeld turned the sharp edge of his wit against his own employer — and left his audience stunned.

Gutfeld’s topics were corporate cowardice, advertiser pressures, and the growing censorship regime taking over too much of the Western media.

To polish off his point, he broke an apparent taboo on Fox against using the name of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox commentator removed from the air in April.

NEW: Fox News guests get visibly uncomfortable after host Greg Gutfeld calls out advertisers and his employer for firing Tucker Carlson. You could feel the tension in that room. “Musk may be the last man standing between real freedom of speech and the suffocating block of the… pic.twitter.com/pwC9POWM1B — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2023

Gutfeld was springing off his “Video of the Day,” feature, which on Friday featured X owner Elon Musk telling an interviewer last week that any advertiser trying to “blackmail” him into abandoning his free speech principles could “go f*** yourself.”

“The fact is, Musk may be the last man standing between real freedom of speech and the suffocating block of this censorship industrial complex, which is made up of government, media, and tech forces,” Gutfeld said.

“He realizes that advertisers have no spine and can be easily cowed by special interest groups in cahoots with political allies.

“If you don’t believe me, I’ve got two words for you: Tucker Carlson.”

The full video is available below. Gutfeld’s panel’s reaction was almost as interesting as the words themselves.







The unease among Gutfeld’s guests was almost as palpable as the audience reaction was audible. They were no doubt relieved when he continued the topic without returning to Carlson’s ouster from Fox.

But it’s likely not the end of the story.

Do you think Gutfeld will be out of a job soon? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 48% (484 Votes) No: 52% (530 Votes)

What Gutfeld did was open insubordination against the Fox executives who had no problem jettisoning their most popular primetime host for reasons that never were explained — though Fox media analyst Howard Kurtz might have offered an unofficial hint in the immediate aftermath.

And while Gutfeld is popular in his own right, and a reliable ratings draw for Fox, he’s got no guarantee that he won’t find himself out of a job soon too, and following in Carlson’s footsteps with a video show on Musk’s X.

There were plenty of social media users who were thinking the same:

OMG. He went there. Will he be the next to be fired at Fox? Much respect for Greg. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 2, 2023

Greg Gutfeld is moving in the right direction. He can only go so far. Fox will muzzle him. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) December 2, 2023

Gutfeld has been “musked”. He now has the courage to call out the media. He may be joining Tucker soon at X. We welcome him. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) December 2, 2023

As Newsmax reported in May, Gutfeld was one of the few Fox names to defend Carlson when, in the wake of his ouster, a series of videos surfaced that were apparently intended to just to make Carlson look bad.

In a May 2 social media post, Gufeld branded those criticizing Carlson over the videos as “hall monitor failures bitterly chronicling the lives of the far more successful.”

But blasting anonymous “hall monitor failures” is one thing. Very publicly shaming your own bosses, on their own network, is another thing entirely.

It’s a dangerous game Gutfeld is playing. He better be sure he can win.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.