Watch Fox News' Martha MacCallum Grill Dem Who Told Military to Defy Trump

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum got into a heated exchange with Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow on Wednesday after he urged military service members to defy President Donald Trump’s alleged illegal orders.

Crow was among the six Democratic lawmakers who once either served in the military or the intelligence community that told service members to “ignore illegal orders” in a viral video posted by Democratic Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin. MacCallum repeatedly pressed Crow on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” to name a single action by Trump that violated the law.

“I did make videos about it as a matter of fact. I pushed back on Joe Biden. I pushed back on Donald Trump. I pushed back on Barack Obama. I pushed back on George W. Bush because I had to fight those wars,” Crow said.

“But at least that was something specific… No, I think that what this president has said is that he has not taken us to war. That he wants to prevent war. That he wants to extract us from situations where we’re putting… We’ve said from the beginning that we won’t have any boots on the ground,” MacCallum said.

🔥 NEW: Fox News’ Martha MacCallum CALLS OUT Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) in FIERY live interview MARTHA: "You are talking about ILLUSIONS and not actual policy—Are they talking about not allowing boats carrying drugs to make it to the United States?" CROW: "Here is a novel idea.… pic.twitter.com/TZca86iYhq — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 19, 2025

Crow accused Trump of believing there is never a situation he cannot “bomb his way out of,” and named the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities and the missile strikes on ships carrying drugs in the Caribbean. MacCallum said that the Democrats’ message to the service members was “vague” and will lead to confusion for those currently serving.

“I’m trying to figure out specifically what your issue is,” MacCallum continued. “And so for members, prominent members of the United States Congress to tell young men and women of the military that they should not abide by illegal orders and to leave it so vague and to talk about comments that have been made in the past and what they might lead to, I think could potentially be very confusing for young men and women who have committed to service, which you honorably did and I commend you for the sacrifice that you made.”

“I’m going to respond to that. Military service is tough. It’s really tough. We send our men and women into very difficult, very sometimes untenable situations. I know that. I’ve been in those situations. That’s why moral clarity. That’s why reminding people about what their obligations are,” Crow responded.

MacCallum also told Crow point-blank that he and the other members have “grabbed something and twisted it and contorted it.” She added that they are making young service members believe they are doing something illegal when they are not.

“Some might say that you have grabbed something and twisted it and contorted it,” MacCallum said. “You have you know, you’re talking to young members of the American military and you’re not telling them specifically what it is they should see as illegal. So you’re putting ideas into their head that maybe they’re being asked to do something illegal. And what we’re seeing actually is recruitment rising and people wanting to join the military under the president.”

Crow accused MacCallum of not believing service members are capable of following federal law, to which MacCallum asserted that she has “great respect” for the military.

In the video, Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly accused Trump of “pitting” service members and intelligence community officials “against American citizens.” Slotkin, Kelly, and Pennsylvania Rep. Chris Deluzio said that they are permitted to “refuse illegal orders” in order to protect and defend the Constitution.

Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution states that the president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The president is also in charge of intelligence agencies such as the FBI and CIA, as he is the head of the executive branch.

Slotkin has accused the U.S. military of violating citizens’ constitutional rights, particularly during a hearing with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on June 18, where she asked him if he ordered soldiers to use “lethal force” on peaceful protesters. Hegseth denied these allegations and told her to be careful about believing everything she reads.

Kelly told NBC News that military members could be put in “legal jeopardy” if they find out the strikes on the ships in the Caribbean are illegal.

Hegseth stated on X that these members of Congress have “Stage 4 [Trump Derangement Syndrome].”

