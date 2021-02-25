Not being able to clearly answer simple questions is shaping up to be a common theme within the Biden administration.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy seemingly blindsided White House press secretary Jen Psaki with one simple question during Wednesday’s White House news briefing.

Doocy asked Psaki about what the Department of Health and Human Services describes as an “influx care facility” in Texas for unaccompanied migrant children.

“We spoke yesterday about immigration and this facility, HHS facility, in Carrizo Springs, Texas, for migrant children. And you said it is not kids in cages,” he said, referring to the Democrats’ oft-repeated cry during the Trump administration. “We’ve seen some photos now of containers. Is there a better description? Is it kids in containers instead of kids in cages? What is the White House’s description of this facility?”

Psaki responded by saying she’d attempt to give a “broader description” of the situation. In reality, she side-stepped the question as a whole, discussing the purpose of the facility rather than the facility itself.

TRENDING: Four States Appear to Have Reached Herd Immunity, More Following Close Behind

“We have a number of unaccompanied minors — children — who are coming into the country without their families,” she said. “What we are not doing — what the last administration did — was separate those kids, rip them from the arms of their parents at the border. We are not doing that. That is immoral, and that is not the approach of this administration.”

Psaki said HHS facilities like the one in Carrizo Springs serve as a temporary space for migrant children to live with “vetted, sponsored families.”

Doocy attempted to return the original question, saying the facilities that President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol are using are “the same kind of facilities now that they did during the Trump administration.”

He said hundreds of migrant children are being held at temporary facilities over the legal limit of 72 hours and asked, “Why is this happening?”

Do you support President Biden's immigration policy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (11 Votes) 99% (1264 Votes)

Psaki responded, “You’re right. The objective is to move kids, unaccompanied minors, as quickly as possible, under 72 hours, to these HHS-sponsored facilities, which is the one where we’ve been referring to in Texas. …

“There were some delays last week because of weather and because some of these facilities to safely move these kids to did not have power and were not in a place where they could, they had the capacity to take in these kids and do it safely. That is not our objective.”

Doocy went on to ask whether the Biden administration “would support letting reporters in and press in to see what the difference is” between these facilities for migrant children and those of the Trump administration.

“I — I think you’d have to talk to the Department of Homeland Security about that,” Psaki said. “There are obviously safety protocols about that, privacy concerns.”

RELATED: Watch: Biden Refuses to Take Questions After Speech, Has to Be Reminded to Mask Up Before Leaving

She never really answered the question at hand: Given that Biden and other Democrats vehemently criticized the Trump administration for its housing of migrant children, why is the Biden administration now using almost the exact same facilities to do the same thing?

The fact is, most of those Democrats criticized former President Donald Trump’s policy toward migrant children simply because of his party affiliation. They had nothing to say about the matter when the Obama administration built those cages for those kids.

Apparently, difficulty in answering simple questions isn’t the only big theme of the Biden administration. Another is hypocrisy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.