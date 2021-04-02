White House press secretary Jen Psaki is a terrible liar.

During last week’s news conference, President Joe Biden was asked about efforts by numerous state legislatures to pass voting reform bills intended to prevent the widespread “irregularities” that have led so many of us to question the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick … deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work,” the president said, according to a White House transcript of his remarks.

The next day, Biden attacked Georgia’s new legislation again in a statement, saying, “Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”

A fact check of these obviously false remarks performed by The Washington Post earned the president “Four Pinocchios.”

At Thursday’s daily White House media briefing, Fox Business reporter Ed Lawrence summarized what Georgia’s new voting law actually requires and asked Psaki, “Is there going to be a correction? … Is the tone going to change out of the White House?”

She repeated the lies that Biden had just been publicly rebuked for and added, “The tone for a bill that limits voting access and makes it more difficult for people to engage in voting in Georgia?”

Lawrence pushed back. “No, that’s actually not what the governor of Georgia has said.”

“Well, I think that is not based in fact, what the governor of Georgia has said,” Psaki replied. “So, no, our tone is not changing. We have concerns about the specific components of the package, including the fact that it makes it harder and more difficult for people to vote by limiting absentee options, by making it not viable — not possible for people to provide water to people who are in line, by not standardizing longer hours, so if you’re making it harder to vote, no we don’t support that.”

Here's over a minute and a half of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blatantly lying about the Georgia voting law — absentee voting, early voting, poll hours, water…just about everything.

The only item on Psaki’s list the left is truly upset about are the limitations on absentee ballots because many have argued the explosion in mail-in voting handed Biden the White House in 2020.

The “Election Integrity Act of 2021,” as the new Georgia law is called, requires applicants for absentee ballots to provide their state ID number or driver’s license information. The state offers a free ID card to those who cannot afford one. In order to verify their ballots, voters will be required to provide either their state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

This measure will go a long way in ensuring election integrity, something that was sorely lacking last November.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, in his inimitable style, eviscerated an article written by liberal reporter Jemelle Hill in The Atlantic, in which she attacked Georgia’s new law as voter suppression. She ran through all of the Democrats’ talking points and Shapiro expertly batted each one down in a Wednesday video.

“‘Jim Crowe explicitly created a separate system of law for black Americans and treated them as inferior.’ There’s nothing in the law like that. That’s not only an overstatement. It’s just an outright lie,” Shapiro said.

“But, says Jemelle Hill … ‘The law imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots.’ Well, clearly that’s racist. I mean you really have to show that you are who you say you are when you vote absentee? If you can explain to me how that’s racist, I’m willing to hear it. Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

“‘It limits the use of ballot dropboxes.’ Oh, you mean like ballot dropboxes where people could just stuff the ballot box or take ballots out of the ballot box?” Shapiro continued.

“‘It hands the state officials more power over local elections. Even before the legislation passed, many voters of color in Georgia faced hours-long queues at the polls.’ By the way, voter suppression doesn’t involve long lines, any more than long lines at Disneyland are ride suppression. You know what voter suppression is? Voter suppression is where you don’t get to vote,” the commentator argued.

“‘Making those waits even more arduous, the new law bans giving food and water to people in line to vote.’ That’s not even true. It bans giving any gift to people in line when they are within 150 feet of the polling place. You can bring water with you, there are people outside who can give you water. This is just not true.”

Ben Shapiro: "Voter suppression doesn't involve long lines, any more than long lines at Disneyland are ride suppression"

Biden, Psaki, Hill and the rest know what they are saying is false. They also know that the new law will address many of the problems encountered in November with duplicate voting, dead or otherwise ineligible voters, and custody issues — in other words, much of the chicanery that went unchecked in November.

Democrats oppose anything having to do with election integrity. They do not want secure elections. And they will lie about whatever they need to, to advance their agenda.

