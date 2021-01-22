New White House press secretary Jen Psaki looked like a deer in headlights on Thursday during her second news conference when she was asked by a Fox News reporter about President Joe Biden’s mask hypocrisy from Wednesday.

Biden issued a mandate that masks must be worn on all federal properties at all times as one of his first acts of business after Wednesday’s inauguration.

“It is the policy of my Administration to halt the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by relying on the best available data and science-based public health measures. Such measures include wearing masks when around others, physical distancing, and other related precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Biden declared in the order.

“Accordingly, to protect the Federal workforce and individuals interacting with the Federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of Government services and activities, on-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines,” it said.

What did Biden do hours later? Well, he’s an elected Democrat, so naturally he ignored the order, as did members of his family when they went maskless at the Lincoln Memorial — which is federal property.

The older Biden grandkids, plus Ashley Biden in a chic tux, take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/P0C57DooyX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2021

Even the Bidens don’t believe in wearing masks, yet Democrats want to make sure you wear one.

Surprisingly, the issue of the president’s flouting of his own mask mandate came up during Psaki’s briefing Thursday. It appeared she wasn’t prepared to answer such a question.

“Why weren’t President Biden and all members of the Biden family masked at all times on federal lands last night if he signed an executive order that mandates masks on federal lands at all times?” Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Psaki.

Psaki must have mistaken Peter for his father, “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, as the only clear thing that came out of her mouth was mistakenly calling the younger Doocy “Steve.”

“I think, Steve, he was celebrating an evening — uh — a historic day in our country,” she responded. “And certainly he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of, uh, wearing masks.”

Huh? So, Biden gets to mandate masks on federal property and then he and his family are exempted because they were having a good day?

Thankfully, Peter Doocy followed up.

“But as Joe Biden often talks about, it is not just important the example of power but the power of our example. Was that a good example for people who were watching who might not pay attention normally?” he asked Psaki.

“Well, Steve, I think the power of his example is also the message he sends by signing 25 executive orders, including almost half of them related to COVID,” she responded. “The requirements that we’re all under every single day here to ensure that we’re sending that message to the public. Yesterday was a historic moment in our history. He was inaugurated as president of the United States. He was surrounded by his family.

“We take a number of precautions, but I think we have big — bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time.”

Psaki apparently believes that when a high-profile Democrat is having a special day, he shouldn’t be bothered to follow the rules he has set for others.

Biden is no different from any of the other Democrats with regard to flouting COVID mandates.

